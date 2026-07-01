



China’s deployment of more than 200 missile launchers opposite India has transformed the strategic equation along the Line of Actual Control. For decades, the Himalayas were regarded as India’s greatest natural defence, but modern warfare has eroded that advantage.





Defence experts caution that any future conflict may not begin with troops crossing the frontier but with a massive missile barrage targeting Indian airbases, military installations and critical infrastructure deep inside the country.





Military analysts confirm that China has adopted a missile‑centric doctrine designed to paralyse an adversary before ground operations commence. The presence of conventional ballistic, cruise and hypersonic systems gives Beijing the ability to strike swiftly and with devastating effect. This doctrine is intended to deny India the time and space to mobilise, thereby undermining the strategic depth once provided by geography.





The debate in India is intensifying. Should the country establish a dedicated Rocket Force similar to China’s PLA Rocket Force? Such a move would consolidate missile assets under a unified command, enhancing coordination and deterrence. Without this, India’s missile capabilities remain dispersed across the Army, Navy and Air Force, limiting their effectiveness in a large‑scale confrontation.





India’s current arsenal includes the Agni series of strategic missiles, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Nirbhay long‑range land attack cruise missile.





These systems provide reach and precision but are not yet sufficient to match China’s growing missile stockpile. The absence of operational hypersonic weapons further widens the gap, leaving India vulnerable to China’s advanced glide vehicles and manoeuvrable systems.





The question of deterrence is central. Can India’s existing missile force dissuade China from launching a large‑scale strike? Deterrence requires not only credible capability but also the perception of mutual vulnerability. If China believes it can cripple India’s defences in the opening hours of a conflict, the risk of escalation increases dramatically.





Geopolitical tensions across the Himalayas and the wider Indo‑Pacific make this one of the most pressing defence questions facing India. The strategic environment demands rapid decisions on missile modernisation, force integration and the creation of a Rocket Force capable of delivering coordinated retaliation. Without such measures, India risks being forced into a reactive posture in the face of China’s expanding missile dominance.





Agencies







