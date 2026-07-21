



Rodella Aerospace’s Firebird-E represents a significant step in India’s indigenous loitering munition development, offering a silent, air-launched strike capability with long endurance, precision targeting, and reusable mission profiles.





The system combines advanced electric propulsion with a substantial payload, making it a formidable addition to India’s evolving defence arsenal.





Bhopal-based Rodella Aerospace has unveiled the Firebird-E, an air-launched loitering munition designed for tactical precision strikes. This system is powered entirely by high-density batteries, enabling silent operations and a low radar signature. Its electric ducted fan propulsion system ensures minimal acoustic footprint, making it difficult for adversaries to detect during missions.





The Firebird-E carries a 15 kg warhead housed in its nosecone, optimised for both anti-personnel and anti-armour roles. With a cruising speed of 140 km/h, it balances stealth with operational efficiency. The platform has an endurance of 2.5 hours and can cover a range of 350 kilometres, allowing deep penetration into hostile territory without immediate risk to manned aircraft.





The airframe is built from carbon fibre composites, giving it a wingspan of 2.4 metres and excellent aerodynamic efficiency. Redundant flight control systems enhance reliability, ensuring that the munition can complete its mission even under electronic warfare conditions. The electric propulsion system also reduces thermal signature, further improving survivability against modern air defence systems.





Being air-launched, Firebird-E offers flexibility in deployment. It can be released from fighter aircraft, transport planes, or UAV carriers, extending the reach of India’s aerial strike capabilities. This feature allows rapid deployment over contested zones without requiring ground-based launchers, a critical advantage in fast-moving combat scenarios.





The system is designed for precision target acquisition and terminal attack profiles, making it suitable for high-value target elimination. Its silent approach and ability to loiter over the battlefield provide commanders with real-time options to abort, re-attack, or redirect missions depending on evolving tactical needs.





This adaptability mirrors the operational philosophy behind modern loitering munitions, which combine surveillance and strike roles in a single platform.





Rodella Aerospace’s innovation comes at a time when India is rapidly expanding its indigenous defence programs. Firebird-E complements other loitering munitions such as NIBE Limited’s Vayu Astra-1 and Redon Systems’ Achuk-150, collectively strengthening India’s self-reliance in advanced strike technologies. Unlike traditional cruise missiles, Firebird-E offers cost-effective reusability, as it can return to base after missions if not expended.





The system’s endurance and range make it particularly valuable for operations in mountainous terrain and border regions, where conventional artillery or short-range drones face limitations. Its ability to operate silently and at extended ranges enhances India’s deterrence posture against adversaries equipped with integrated air defence systems.





By integrating Firebird-E into India’s aerial strike doctrine, Rodella Aerospace has provided the armed forces with a versatile tool that bridges the gap between UAV reconnaissance and missile warfare. It represents a fusion of stealth, endurance, and precision, tailored to the demands of modern asymmetric and conventional conflicts.





Agencies







