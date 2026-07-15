



Apollo Micro Systems has announced that it has secured defence orders worth ₹134 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Indian Navy and various public sector undertakings.





The company informed stock exchanges on Wednesday that these orders were awarded in the ordinary course of business and cover multiple defence and government projects.





In addition, its step‑down subsidiary IDL Explosives Ltd has received work orders valued at ₹55.22 crore. These contracts will be executed over the next two years, further strengthening the group’s footprint in the defence and explosives sector.





Despite the announcement, shares of Apollo Micro Systems pared early gains and were trading largely flat at ₹404.85 on the National Stock Exchange as of 2:32 pm. The muted market reaction reflects investor caution even as the company continues to expand its order book.





The latest order win comes shortly after Apollo Micro Systems revealed one of its most significant strategic moves. Last week, the company signed an agreement to acquire a 41.33 per cent stake in Premier Explosives Ltd from the promoter group for ₹1,550 crore.





The acquisition involves the purchase of 2.22 crore equity shares and will give Apollo Micro Systems control of Premier Explosives, thereby consolidating its position in the explosives and defence manufacturing value chain.





The company stated that the transaction is aligned with its ambition to build an integrated, end‑to‑end indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The acquisition will be funded through cash consideration, with the open offer price fixed at ₹698 per share in accordance with SEBI’s takeover regulations.





Premier Explosives has set ambitious targets, aiming for revenue of ₹600–700 crore in FY27 following Apollo’s stake acquisition. This reflects the growth potential of the combined entity in the defence and explosives domain.





Commenting on the acquisition, Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy emphasised that the deal would strengthen India’s defence manufacturing capabilities. He noted that it would deepen the company’s expertise in energetic materials and space programs, enhancing its role in strategic sectors.





He added that together, Apollo Micro Systems and Premier Explosives are better positioned to safeguard national security interests and support the armed forces with greater scale, resilience and technological self‑reliance. This statement underscores the company’s vision of contributing to India’s defence preparedness and industrial self‑sufficiency.





The developments highlight Apollo Micro Systems’ rapid expansion trajectory, combining new defence orders with strategic acquisitions to build a comprehensive presence across the defence manufacturing spectrum. The company is positioning itself as a key private sector player in India’s evolving defence ecosystem.





Agencies







