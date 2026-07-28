



Apollo Micro Systems has been shortlisted by the Indian Air Force to develop the Indigenous Precision Range Extension Kit, known as IPREK.





This marks a significant milestone for the Hyderabad‑based defence manufacturer, which has steadily expanded its footprint in India’s indigenous defence ecosystem.





The IPREK is designed to enhance the range and accuracy of existing bombs. In the initial procurement phase, Apollo Micro Systems will supply more than 500 units. The kit is a bolt‑on precision guidance and range extension system that transforms India’s inventory of General Purpose 500 Kg unguided bombs into long‑range precision glide weapons.





The selection falls under the Make‑II category of India’s Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020. This framework requires companies to fund and develop defence equipment independently before supplying it to the armed forces. It is a model that encourages innovation and self‑reliance in defence manufacturing.





Apollo Micro Systems claims that IPREK will allow India to convert its existing bomb stockpile into precision stand-off weapons at a fraction of the cost of importing new systems. The upgraded munitions will be able to strike targets 80–100 kilometres away with a precision of three metres, enabling aircraft to conduct missions beyond the reach of most air defence systems.





The company emphasised that precision stand-off capability is a force multiplier. A weapon released from 100 kilometres away keeps the aircraft and crew safe from hostile air defences, fundamentally altering mission planning and reducing operational risks.





The IPREK integrates India’s indigenous NavIC satellite navigation system, making it one of the first weapon systems globally to use the Indian constellation at its core. It also incorporates Electro‑Optical and Infrared terminal guidance for day and night operations, as well as DSMAC digital scene matching guidance for GPS‑denied environments.





Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy described the selection as one of the most defining moments in the company’s history. He noted that Apollo Micro Systems has spent decades building indigenous capabilities in guidance systems, electro‑optical seekers, NavIC navigation and airborne certification. IPREK represents the convergence of these technologies into a sovereign capability engineered entirely in India.





He stressed that the company is not assembling imported kits but engineering a precision weapon from the ground up with Indian talent. He also acknowledged the long‑standing collaboration with DRDO, whose foundational knowledge has been embedded in Apollo’s systems. He characterised IPREK as an Atmanirbhar Bharat story, with Apollo Micro Systems at its centre.





The firm further stated that it would own 100 per cent of the intellectual property rights for the IPREK’s guidance, navigation and control software, flight computer and integration architecture. It aims to integrate NavIC satellite navigation into an operational defence system, reinforcing India’s technological sovereignty.





This development positions Apollo Micro Systems as a critical partner in India’s defence modernisation drive. It also underscores the Indian Air Force’s commitment to indigenous solutions that enhance operational capability while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





Agencies







