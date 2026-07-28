India has formally ruled out new Su‑30MKI variants, redirecting resources to a sweeping modernisation of its existing fleet while simultaneously advancing negotiations on the Russian Su‑57 stealth fighter, Russian news portal reported





New Delhi chose to modernize the Su-30MKI instead of developing new versions. The question of the future of the fifth-generation fighter remains open for now.





This marks a decisive shift in Indian airpower planning, balancing upgrades to proven assets with preparations for fifth‑generation capabilities.





India’s Defence Minister announced that no new derivative versions of the Su‑30MKI will be pursued. Instead, the emphasis will be on enhancing the current fleet of approximately 260 aircraft. These fighters, originally adapted from the Russian Su‑30 platform to meet Indian requirements, will undergo deep upgrades in control systems, avionics, electronic warfare suites, and weapons integration. The decision reflects a strategic choice to maximise the value of existing assets rather than commit to fresh production lines.





The Su‑30MKI remains the backbone of India’s heavy fighter fleet. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has already produced over 220 units domestically, and the new upgrade program will build on this foundation.





Reports indicate that the first phase will target 84 aircraft, with deliveries expected between 2028 and 2030, before expanding to nearly 200 fighters. The centrepiece of the upgrade is the domestically developed Virupaksha AESA radar, capable of detecting stealth targets at 210 kilometres. This radar, lighter and more powerful than its predecessors, represents a significant leap in indigenous capability.





Alongside radar, the modernisation will introduce AI‑powered avionics, new electronic warfare systems, and potentially AL‑41F‑1S engines, which promise improved thrust, fuel efficiency, and reduced maintenance demands.





These upgrades will extend the operational lifespan of the Su‑30MKI fleet by decades, ensuring relevance against advanced regional threats such as China’s J‑20 and Pakistan’s J‑10C.





The rejection of new Su‑30 variants is also a signal of India’s gradual transition towards next‑generation combat aviation. HAL has advanced negotiations with Russia to licence‑produce the Su‑57 stealth fighter.





Russian teams have inspected Indian facilities, concluding that nearly half of HAL’s infrastructure could be repurposed for Su‑57 assembly. This would reduce costs and accelerate timelines, with India potentially importing an initial batch of 40 aircraft before commencing local production.





The Su‑57 represents Russia’s most advanced stealth fighter, with a radar cross‑section between 0.1 and 1 square metre compared to the Su‑30MKI’s 15 square metres. It features thrust‑vectoring engines, internal weapon bays, and the N036 Byelka AESA radar.





The aircraft is capable of sustained supersonic flight without afterburners, offering both stealth and manoeuvrability. Algeria has already received deliveries, confirming the fighter’s operational readiness.





India’s strategy mirrors its earlier Su‑30MKI program: initial imports followed by licensed production with increasing indigenous input. Russia has even offered unprecedented access to the Su‑57’s source code, opening the door to a customised Indian variant. This could replicate the long production run of the Su‑30MKI, but with far greater technological ownership.





The decision to modernise Su‑30MKIs while exploring Su‑57 acquisition reflects a dual approach. Proven platforms will be upgraded to “Super Sukhoi” standards, while preparations are made for fifth‑generation fighters.





This balance ensures immediate combat readiness while laying the groundwork for future capabilities. It also underscores India’s determination to maintain strategic autonomy, leveraging Russian technology while expanding domestic defence production.





Agencies







