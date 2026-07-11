



Astrobase Space Technologies is attempting one of the most ambitious propulsion challenges in modern rocketry: India’s first privately developed Full‑Flow Staged Combustion (FFSC) methane engine, India Today reported





While the company has credible infrastructure and regulatory backing, the FFSC cycle remains the most complex engine architecture ever attempted, and success is far from guaranteed.





Only one FFSC engine has ever flown in history, SpaceX’s Raptor. Globally, just seven engines of this type have ever been run on a test stand. ISRO itself has never attempted the cycle, underscoring the difficulty of the technology. Astrobase, founded in 2024, is now aiming to join this elite group with its own 800 kN LOX‑methane FFSC engine.





The company’s plan is to cluster seven of these engines under a reusable medium‑lift rocket, with a maiden orbital launch targeted for 2029. The FFSC cycle is often described as the Everest of propulsion systems.





Unlike conventional staged combustion, it requires two pre‑burners instead of one, with all propellant converted into hot gas before entering the combustion chamber. The rewards are immense: extreme chamber pressures exceeding 300 bar, top‑tier efficiency, and engines capable of hundreds of reuses.





Astrobase has already demonstrated progress. In September 2025, it conducted a sub‑scale hot‑fire test, reportedly successful on the first attempt.





The company operates a 21.5‑acre test facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, equipped with a 200‑ton thrust stand, India’s first private high‑thrust LOX‑methane site. Alongside this, a 46,000 sq ft assembly and integration facility in Bangalore provides end‑to‑end design and manufacturing capability.





The team’s credibility was reinforced in June 2026 when Astrobase was selected under IN‑SPACe’s ₹500‑crore Technology Adoption Fund. Out of 43 applicants, only three firms were chosen, with Astrobase receiving support capped at ₹25 crore.





This backing is tied to technical milestones, ensuring accountability. Importantly, the company is pursuing its own design rather than relying on ISRO blueprints, signalling genuine innovation.





Methane fuel is central to the design philosophy. Its cleaner combustion reduces soot and thermal stress, making engines more suitable for reusability. Astrobase also employs 3D‑printed core components, enabling rapid iteration, faster production cycles, and cost‑effective scaling. These choices align with global trends in reusable launch technology.





Yet the challenges remain formidable. The FFSC cycle demands precise synchronisation of dual pre‑burners and turbopumps, with failure modes that are unforgiving. Even SpaceX took years of iteration to stabilise the Raptor.





Astrobase’s funding, while significant, is modest compared to the billions invested by global players. Scaling from sub‑scale tests to full‑scale orbital readiness within three years is an ambitious timeline.





The question of feasibility is therefore open. The infrastructure, regulatory support, and technical roadmap are real. The team has demonstrated credible early results. But whether they can achieve orbital flight by 2029 depends on sustained funding, flawless engineering execution, and resilience through inevitable setbacks. It is too early to declare success, but not too early to recognise the seriousness of the attempt.





Astrobase’s effort represents a bold leap for India’s private space sector. If successful, it would place the country among the very few capable of fielding reusable FFSC propulsion, expanding sovereign access to space and complementing ISRO’s achievements. The next three years will determine whether this vision can be translated into reality.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







