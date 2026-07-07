



Canada is signalling a new phase of economic engagement with West Bengal following the recent change in government in the state.





Canadian High Commissioner to India Christopher Cooter has confirmed that Ottawa is looking to expand its footprint in the region, with particular interest in aviation and infrastructure.





Cooter met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to discuss avenues for accelerating trade and investment. During the meeting, Adhikari urged Canadian participation in the proposed second airport at Kalyani, a greenfield project announced in the inaugural Budget of the new administration by Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta. The project is seen as a cornerstone of the state’s infrastructure expansion strategy.





Speaking to The Times of India, Cooter acknowledged that Canadian investors may consider the Chief Minister’s proposal. The Kalyani airport project is expected to be a major driver of regional connectivity and economic growth, and Canadian involvement could bring advanced expertise in aviation infrastructure and financing.





Beyond aviation, Cooter highlighted that Canadian companies could explore opportunities in West Bengal’s infrastructure sector, including roads, information technology and defence. This aligns with Canada’s broader push to deepen its industrial and strategic partnerships with India, particularly in areas where Canadian technology can complement India’s manufacturing and operational scale.





Currently, more than 600 Canadian companies operate in India across diverse sectors such as aerospace, clean energy, financial services, and technology. Expanding into West Bengal would represent a significant diversification of their India presence, especially given the state’s emerging role as a hub for industrial and technological development.





The discussions between Cooter and Adhikari reflect a wider trend of Canada’s increasing interest in India’s eastern states, where political stability and new policy initiatives are opening fresh avenues for foreign investment. The Kalyani airport proposal, if realised with Canadian support, could become a flagship project symbolising this new era of cooperation.





Agencies







