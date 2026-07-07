



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Tuesday.





He was accompanied by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, underscoring the strategic weight of the engagement. The meeting formed a central component of Modi’s official state visit to Indonesia, which is aimed at deepening bilateral ties and strengthening strategic cooperation.





The Prime Minister had arrived in Jakarta on Monday, launching the first leg of his three‑nation diplomatic tour. His arrival was marked by a grand ceremonial welcome, including an escort by Indonesian Air Force fighter jets as his aircraft entered Indonesian airspace.





President Subianto personally received him at the airport, where Modi was greeted with a traditional cultural dance performance, reflecting the warmth and respect accorded to the visit.





This visit, taking place from 6 to 8 July at the invitation of President Subianto, marks Modi’s fourth journey to Indonesia and the first bilateral visit since the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.





The high‑level engagement is expected to inject fresh momentum into this partnership, with defence and maritime coordination placed prominently on the agenda.





Security relations between India and Indonesia have expanded significantly in recent years, with frequent high‑level exchanges, joint military manoeuvres, collaborative defence industry initiatives, and Indonesia’s acquisition of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.





The MAHASAGAR framework, standing for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, serves as India’s institutional vision for promoting maritime security, stability, and inclusive growth.





PM Modi emphasised that his diplomatic tour, which also includes Australia and New Zealand, would build upon the robust momentum in India’s relations with these nations, expanding cooperation across strategic, economic, and people‑centric domains. He reiterated that the visits would strengthen India’s Act East Policy and reinforce its outlook towards a free and open Indo‑Pacific.





During his stay, Modi is scheduled to engage with members of the Indian diaspora in Indonesia, who play a vital role in fostering people‑to‑people ties. He will also accompany President Subianto to the UNESCO‑listed Prambanan Temple Complex in Yogyakarta, a site he has previously described as a visible symbol of the profound civilisational links between India and Indonesia.





These civilizational ties are mirrored by a thriving modern economic relationship. Indonesia is India’s second‑largest trading partner within ASEAN, with bilateral trade volumes reaching USD 24.78 billion in the 2025‑26 fiscal year.





More than 130 Indian corporations maintain active investments across diverse sectors of the Indonesian economy, including infrastructure, energy, and emerging technologies. Critical mineral cooperation is expected to feature prominently in the bilateral discussions, with Indonesia holding approximately 21 per cent of global nickel reserves and ranking among the leading producers of bauxite, copper, and tin.





These resources are vital for India’s long‑term supply chain security and renewable energy transition.





The Prime Minister’s state visit aims to deepen institutional cooperation and strengthen trade and investment channels, particularly in the critical minerals sector, while comprehensively reviewing the spectrum of bilateral ties. Members of the Indian diaspora expressed optimism that the visit would pave the way for enhanced collaboration across mining, infrastructure, energy, and emerging technology sectors.





Following his engagements in Indonesia, Modi will continue his multi‑nation tour with visits to Australia and New Zealand, further consolidating India’s strategic outreach across the Indo‑Pacific.





ANI







