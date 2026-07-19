



China has claimed a major breakthrough by fitting its J‑20 stealth fighters with indigenous WS‑15 engines, marking what it describes as a decisive step in reducing dependence on Russian propulsion.





The WS‑15 is said to be in serial production and powering frontline aircraft, a development that Beijing portrays as proof of its technological maturity. Yet, independent verification of these claims remains limited, and much of the information originates from Chinese state sources, which have historically exaggerated achievements for strategic signalling.





India, by contrast, continues to rely on imported engines. The TEJAS fleet uses US‑made GE F404 engines, while the TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA are expected to fly with GE F414s under licensed production.





The indigenous Kaveri program, launched in the mid‑1980s, has faced repeated delays and funding constraints. While progress has been made with a dry variant suitable for drones, India is still far from fielding a combat‑ready indigenous turbofan engine.





China’s aero‑engine journey began in the 1950s with Soviet assistance, later shifting to reverse‑engineering when technical data was withheld. By the 1980s, China’s capabilities lagged far behind Western standards, and the WS‑10 program launched in 1986 was plagued by failures.





Early WS‑10 engines suffered catastrophic reliability issues, sometimes failing after only a few dozen hours. The turning point came when Chinese engineers reportedly mastered mass production of single‑crystal turbine blades, a critical technology for high‑temperature endurance. Even then, the WS‑10A logged nearly 20,000 faults in its first three years, underscoring the scale of the challenge.





Incremental improvements led to the WS‑10B, which incorporated better alloys and components. By 2018, a J‑10C powered by the WS‑10B performed aerobatics at Zhuhai, signalling improved reliability. From 2019 onwards, WS‑10Bs began powering single‑engine fighters, though mean time between failures still lagged behind Russian and Western benchmarks.





China consolidated its aero‑engine sector in 2016 by forming the Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC), pooling vast resources to compete with global leaders. The WS‑15, designed for super‑cruise capability in the J‑20, is now claimed to be in operational deployment, though external validation remains scarce.





India’s path has been more constrained. HAL initially produced engines under licence, gaining experience but not intellectual property. The GTX‑35VS Kaveri program, launched in 1986, faced severe metallurgical hurdles, particularly in producing turbine blades capable of withstanding 1,500°C. Sanctions after India’s 1998 nuclear tests further restricted access to advanced technology.





A breakthrough came in 2021 when the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory indigenously produced single‑crystal turbine blades, a milestone that demonstrated India’s ability to overcome critical bottlenecks. The Kaveri derivative engine is now being readied for drones, with companies like Godrej Aerospace delivering production‑standard units.









India has also pursued strategic partnerships. HAL and GE Aerospace signed a major technical transfer agreement for co‑production of F414 engines, while proposals from Rolls‑Royce and Safran for a 120 kN‑class engine with full technology transfer are under consideration. India’s approach now centres on joint ventures with full IP ownership, aiming to establish a domestic aero‑engine ecosystem by the early 2030s.





The divergence between the two nations lies in scale and consistency. China treated aero‑engine development as a national strategic priority, spending an estimated $42 billion since 1986, while India invested only around $239 million in the Kaveri program.





China accepted repeated failures, employed foreign engineers, and aggressively reverse‑engineered Russian designs, gradually building competence. India aimed too high too soon, sought immediate success, and suffered from fluctuating support and bureaucratic delays. China built robust supply chains and institutional focus, while India’s effort was fragmented across multiple agencies.





Ultimately, China’s claims of success with the WS‑15 remain largely unverified outside its own ecosystem. Independent assessments suggest persistent reliability gaps compared to Western engines, particularly in lifespan and performance consistency.





India’s military‑grade turbofan engine program has been far more transparent, with setbacks and failures openly reported in the national media, often sparking public debate and parliamentary scrutiny.





By contrast, China’s state‑controlled media tightly manages narratives around its aero‑engine achievements, presenting breakthroughs such as the WS‑10 and WS‑15 as unqualified successes while downplaying reliability issues and developmental failures. This openness in India highlights both the challenges of indigenous development and the accountability mechanisms of a democratic system, whereas China’s controlled messaging serves more as strategic signalling than verifiable technical disclosure.





India, though behind in fielding a combat‑ready indigenous engine, has achieved significant milestones in metallurgy and is laying the groundwork for future self‑reliance through joint ventures and technology transfers. The contrast highlights not only differences in funding and risk appetite but also the credibility gap in evaluating Chinese technological achievements.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







