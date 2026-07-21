



Japan’s Joint Staff has confirmed that a Chinese navy destroyer carried out live-fire drills in Japan’s exclusive economic zone near Okinotori Island, marking the first time Tokyo has publicly disclosed such activity. The exercise took place early on Sunday, 19 July, while Chinese vessels were operating in coordination with Russian naval units.





The Maritime Self-Defense Force detected four vessels at around 2 a.m. local time, approximately 330 kilometres southwest of Okinotori. These included a Chinese Renhai-class guided-missile destroyer, a Luyang III-class guided-missile destroyer, a Fuchi-class replenishment ship, and a Russian Steregushchiy-class frigate. The ships were observed sailing northeast in formation.





Subsequent monitoring confirmed that the Chinese Luyang III-class destroyer conducted a live-fire drill about 180 kilometres southwest of Okinotori Island. This disclosure is significant as it represents the first time Japan has acknowledged Chinese live-fire exercises within its EEZ, though officials stressed that the activity did not contravene international law.





The vessels involved were the same group that had transited southward through waters between Okinawa’s main island and Miyako Island on 16 July, highlighting the continuity of Chinese and Russian naval manoeuvres in the region. Analysts note that such coordinated deployments reflect deepening military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, particularly in contested maritime zones.





Okinotori Island, Japan’s southernmost territory, has long been a strategic flashpoint. Tokyo maintains that the surrounding waters form part of its EEZ, while Beijing disputes the claim, arguing that the island does not qualify under international law to generate such rights.





The presence of Chinese warships conducting live-fire drills in this area underscores the ongoing maritime rivalry and the broader contest for influence in the western Pacific.





The Joint Staff emphasised that while the drills were not unlawful, their disclosure was necessary to highlight the evolving security environment. Japan’s decision to publicise the incident reflects growing concern over Chinese military activities near its EEZ, particularly when conducted in conjunction with Russian forces.





This development adds to the pattern of increasingly assertive naval operations by China in both the East China Sea and the South China Sea.





The timing of the exercise also coincides with heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific, where the United States and its allies continue to conduct freedom of navigation operations. The joint Chinese-Russian presence near Okinotori is seen as a counterweight to these activities, signalling Beijing’s intent to challenge regional norms and assert its maritime reach.





Agencies







