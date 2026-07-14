



Dassault Aviation and Harmattan AI have successfully demonstrated a collaborative in‑flight engagement that highlights the growing synergy between crewed and autonomous systems, announced Dassault Aviation.





In this test, an unmanned platform equipped with the NAMIB electronic warfare payload detected and geolocated an enemy air‑defence radar.





The drone then relayed the precise coordinates to a Rafale F4 fighter, which carried out a simulated strike on the target. This marks a significant step forward in operational integration between advanced combat aircraft and expendable unmanned systems.





The NAMIB payload is designed to detect, identify, and pinpoint hostile electromagnetic emissions, particularly those from air‑defence radars. Its modular architecture allows it to be mounted on a wide range of unmanned aircraft, from small tactical quadcopters to larger fixed‑wing drones with extended endurance.





By flying closer to enemy emitters, these drones can gather critical intelligence while keeping Rafale fighters at a safe distance, thereby reducing risk to pilots and preserving high‑value assets.





During the demonstration, the engagement unfolded in three distinct stages. First, the drone discreetly detected and geolocated a radar installation several dozen kilometres away. Second, the precise geographical coordinates were transmitted in real‑time to the Rafale F4.





Finally, the fighter used the targeting data to simulate a firing run against the radar site. This seamless chain of detection, transmission, and simulated strike validated the operational concept of pairing autonomous systems with frontline combat aircraft.





Strategically, the trial underscores the importance of the “high‑low mix” doctrine, which combines sophisticated crewed fighters with autonomous, expendable platforms. This approach allows air forces to extend their reach, complicate adversary defences, and reduce the exposure of manned aircraft to high‑threat environments.





The partnership between Dassault Aviation and Harmattan AI, initiated in January 2026, is now bearing tangible results, demonstrating how artificial intelligence and electronic warfare payloads can enhance the survivability and lethality of modern air combat systems.





The demonstration also reflects broader trends in airpower, where unmanned systems are increasingly being integrated into complex missions. By leveraging AI‑enabled payloads such as NAMIB, air forces can conduct electronic warfare tasks more efficiently, saturate enemy defences, and provide real‑time targeting support to strike aircraft.





This capability is particularly relevant in scenarios involving heavily defended airspace, where traditional suppression of enemy air defences is both costly and dangerous.





Dassault Aviation







