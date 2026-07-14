



India and Japan convened their 8th Defence Policy Dialogue in Tokyo on Monday, reaffirming their shared commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.





The meeting brought together senior officials from both sides to review the progress achieved in bilateral defence cooperation and to chart new avenues for collaboration in emerging domains such as defence industrial partnerships and technological innovation.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh led the Indian delegation, while Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Kano Koji headed the Japanese side.





The dialogue covered the full spectrum of defence engagements, including military-to-military exchanges, cooperation between joint headquarters, maritime collaboration, defence exercises, capacity building, and defence equipment and technology cooperation. Maritime technology and enhanced institutional interactions were also highlighted as priority areas.





Both sides welcomed the steady expansion of defence cooperation and emphasised the importance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges and dialogue mechanisms. They discussed possible outcomes for forthcoming ministerial visits, including the anticipated 2+2 dialogue later this year, which is expected to further consolidate the strategic partnership.





The delegations expressed satisfaction with the growing convergence between India and Japan on regional and global security issues. They agreed to intensify cooperation in emerging domains such as cyber security, space, defence industrial collaboration and technological innovation. Both sides reiterated their commitment to promoting peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific, underpinned by respect for international law.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh extended an invitation on behalf of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to visit India at the earliest opportunity. Earlier in the day, Singh called on Koizumi, conveyed greetings from Rajnath Singh, and reaffirmed the growing momentum of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The invitation for Koizumi’s visit was seen as a step towards strengthening practical cooperation under the partnership framework.





The visit also carried symbolic significance. Defence Secretary Singh commenced his engagements by laying a wreath at the Self-Defence Forces Memorial Stone in Tokyo, paying tribute to the members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces who had made the supreme sacrifice in service of their nation. This gesture underscored the mutual respect and shared values that underpin the defence relationship between the two countries.





The dialogue and associated meetings highlighted the deepening defence ties between India and Japan, reflecting their shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to continue working closely together to address common challenges and to strengthen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership in the years ahead.





ANI







