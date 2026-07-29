



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has unveiled two landmark HR policy reforms for the Indian Coast Guard in New Delhi on 28 July 2026.





These reforms introduce a gender-neutral induction and career progression program for officers and streamline ex-gratia procedures for families of personnel reported missing at sea while on duty.





The announcement was made at Kartavya Bhavan-2 in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Coast Guard Director General Paramesh Sivamani, and senior officials. The reforms are part of the government’s broader effort to modernise the Coast Guard as it approaches its Golden Jubilee in 2027.





The first policy reform establishes a gender-neutral framework for officer induction and career progression. Women candidates will now have equal opportunities to join the Coast Guard through both Short Service Appointment (SSA) and Permanent Appointment (PA) streams, on par with men.





Importantly, SSA has also been opened for male candidates, ensuring parity across the board. This reform guarantees equal opportunities for career advancement from the initial training stage itself.





Existing women officers under Permanent Appointment will be eligible for promotion to higher ranks, subject to prescribed conditions. Women officers serving under SSA will also have the option to convert their service to Permanent Appointment, provided they meet the stipulated criteria.





This measure reflects the government’s commitment to Nari Shakti and equal opportunity in India’s maritime security framework.





The second reform addresses a long-standing administrative challenge by simplifying ex-gratia procedures for families of personnel missing at sea while on duty. Under the new provision, such personnel can be declared “presumed dead” solely for the purpose of ex-gratia payment and terminal benefits.





This change will significantly reduce delays in disbursing financial assistance, ensuring that bereaved families receive timely relief during periods of distress.





Rajnath Singh lauded the Coast Guard’s exemplary service over the past five decades, noting its critical role in safeguarding India’s maritime interests. He emphasised that these forward-looking policies will strengthen morale and operational effectiveness as the force prepares for its Swarnim Jayanti (Golden Jubilee) in 2027. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, to build a modern, capable, and future-ready Coast Guard.





The Coast Guard has historically inducted women officers, who have served as pilots of Dornier aircraft and hovercraft, as well as in administrative roles.





These reforms expand opportunities further, ensuring women officers can progress seamlessly through the ranks. The move is seen as a milestone in India’s defence HR policy, aligning with broader reforms across the armed forces to promote inclusivity and efficiency.





By streamlining ex-gratia procedures, the government has also addressed a sensitive issue that has often left families in prolonged uncertainty. Declaring personnel “presumed dead” for administrative purposes ensures that families are not subjected to bureaucratic delays during times of emotional trauma.





Together, these reforms underscore India’s commitment to gender parity, welfare of personnel, and operational readiness in maritime security. They represent a decisive step towards building a more inclusive and resilient Coast Guard as the nation strengthens its maritime defence posture.





Agencies







