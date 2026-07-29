



Rodella Aerospace in Bhopal is advancing the XG-2T, a petrol-powered kamikaze drone designed for long-range precision strike missions. With a 750 km range, 5-hour endurance, and a 20 kg warhead, it represents a cost-effective indigenous solution for one-way attack operations.





The XG-2T is a gasoline-powered one-way attack drone developed by Rodella Aerospace. It has been engineered to balance payload capacity, endurance, and affordability.





The drone carries a 20 kg warhead in its nosecone, making it suitable for precision strike missions against high-value targets. Its airframe, with a wingspan of 2 metres and an all-up weight of 40 kg, is optimised for long-range terminal attack missions.





The drone cruises at a speed of 180 km/h and can sustain flight for up to 5 hours, giving it an operational range of 750 km. This endurance profile allows it to penetrate deep into contested airspace and deliver its payload with accuracy.





The cost of each unit is estimated at around 20 lakh rupees, making it a relatively affordable option compared to imported systems.





Rodella Aerospace has positioned the XG-2T as part of India’s growing ecosystem of indigenous unmanned aerial systems. The development aligns with the Indian Air Force’s broader program to integrate long-range kamikaze drones into its arsenal, strengthening preparedness for drone-centric warfare. The IAF has recently launched initiatives to collaborate with domestic companies to design and produce such systems, ensuring self-reliance in defence production.





The XG-2T complements Rodella’s portfolio of UAVs, which includes surveillance and tactical strike platforms such as the Firebird-E. While the Firebird-E is electrically powered and designed for shorter-range tactical missions, the XG-2T’s petrol engine provides greater endurance and range, making it suitable for strategic deep-strike operations.





The drone’s design reflects a balance between cost-effectiveness and operational capability. Its relatively low production cost allows for deployment in larger numbers, while its endurance and payload capacity make it a credible threat in modern warfare scenarios.





The system is expected to be integrated into India’s evolving doctrine of unmanned combat operations, where kamikaze drones are increasingly seen as decisive assets.





The XG-2T also demonstrates the growing role of private aerospace start-ups in India’s defence sector. By developing indigenous solutions, companies like Rodella Aerospace are contributing to the nation’s strategic autonomy and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The drone’s specifications suggest it could be deployed in both conventional and asymmetric warfare contexts, offering flexibility to commanders in the field.





Agencies







