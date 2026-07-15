



Dr. Anil Menon has made history as the Soyuz spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station, marking his arrival as the first astronaut of Indian descent to live and work aboard the orbital laboratory.





This mission represents a milestone in international space collaboration and highlights the growing diversity of astronauts contributing to humanity’s exploration of space.





Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon has embarked on his first space mission as part of Expedition 75, where he will spend approximately eight months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). He is travelling on the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft alongside Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina to conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations in microgravity.





After a journey of approximately six hours, the capsule executed precise orbital manoeuvres before docking with the ISS at 1:01 AM GMT. The docking sequence was broadcast live, capturing the moment the spacecraft latched onto the station.





Dr. Menon, a flight surgeon and former SpaceX medical officer, underwent rigorous training for this mission. His arrival was warmly welcomed by the existing ISS crew, symbolising a new chapter in the station’s multinational legacy. He expressed immense pride in representing both NASA and the Indian diaspora, calling the achievement a dream come true.





Inside the ISS, Dr. Menon will participate in a wide range of scientific experiments. These include research in microgravity, space medicine, and advanced technology development. His medical expertise will be particularly valuable in studying the physiological effects of long-duration spaceflight, contributing to preparations for future missions to the Moon and Mars.





The mission also underscores the importance of international cooperation in space exploration. The Soyuz spacecraft remains a critical link in maintaining continuous human presence aboard the ISS, and this mission further strengthens ties between NASA, Roscosmos, and other global partners.





Family, friends, and supporters celebrated the event with great enthusiasm, watching the live broadcast of the docking. For India and the global Indian community, Dr. Menon’s achievement is a source of immense pride, reflecting the growing contributions of individuals of Indian heritage to cutting-edge science and exploration.





This historic mission highlights the expanding diversity of the astronaut corps and demonstrates how space exploration is increasingly becoming a shared human endeavour. Dr. Menon’s role aboard the ISS will not only advance scientific knowledge but also inspire future generations across the world.





Agencies







