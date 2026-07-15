



Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a decisive role in preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine at the end of 2022, highlighting India’s unique diplomatic leverage with Moscow.





This acknowledgment underscores New Delhi’s growing stature as a global mediator in conflicts and its ability to influence nuclear restraint.





Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister stated that Prime Minister Modi is a respected world statesman whose counsel is taken seriously by President Putin. He emphasised that India’s long-standing relationship with Russia, and earlier with the Soviet Union as a non-aligned nation, gives New Delhi a distinctive position in global diplomacy.





According to Bartoszewski, Modi’s intervention was instrumental in averting a nuclear escalation during one of the most dangerous phases of the Ukraine war.





The Polish leader further noted that Prime Minister Modi is among the very few global figures capable of exerting pressure on President Putin. He stressed that India could play a significant role in ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict by leveraging its influence in Moscow. This recognition aligns with India’s consistent advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path to peace.





On the West Asia conflict, Bartoszewski said India’s position is correct, given its dependence on oil and gas from the Gulf. He drew parallels with Poland’s own diplomatic approach, noting that Warsaw also seeks peaceful solutions through dialogue, including maintaining contact with Iran. He acknowledged that while Poland’s efforts have moderate impact, India’s stature allows it to exert greater influence.





The Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, has seen repeated warnings from Western governments about the risk of nuclear escalation. Reports suggest that late 2022 was a particularly tense period, with intelligence assessments indicating Russia’s consideration of tactical nuclear options. It was during this time that Prime Minister Modi’s intervention reportedly helped dissuade President Putin from crossing that threshold.





President Putin himself has recently praised India as a “great country” and defended New Delhi’s independent foreign policy. At the St Petersburg Economic Forum last month, he criticised attempts by the United States to pressure India over its cooperation with Russia, calling such moves detrimental to both bilateral and international relations.





He reiterated that India’s economic growth under Prime Minister Modi is the result of hard work and effective governance, and he highlighted the special privileged strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.





India’s role as a mediator has been further reinforced by its consistent engagement with both Russia and Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi has held multiple conversations with President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the war began, repeatedly stressing that war cannot solve problems and that peace must be achieved through dialogue. This balanced approach has allowed India to maintain credibility with both sides while positioning itself as a potential broker for de-escalation.





Poland’s recognition of Modi’s role adds weight to India’s aspirations for greater influence in global governance. Warsaw has also expressed support for India’s bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, noting that reforms are necessary to make the body more representative, though acknowledging the difficulty posed by the veto powers of current permanent members.





This development highlights India’s evolving role as a stabilising force in international affairs, capable of preventing catastrophic escalation and promoting diplomatic solutions in both Europe and West Asia.





ANI







