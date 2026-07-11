



Hyderabad-based Dvipa Defence has secured a Ministry of Defence contract to supply 200 Ugram U-51 battle rifles, marking a significant step in India’s push for indigenous small arms production.





The Ugram, chambered in 7.62×51mm, has cleared Army and Ministry of Home Affairs trials and is now entering service with security forces.





The Ugram U-51 rifle was jointly developed by Dvipa Defence and the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Armament Research and Development Establishment.





The weapon was designed and built in just 100 days, making it one of the fastest indigenous small arms development programmes undertaken in India. The rifle weighs less than four kilograms and has an effective range of 500 metres, meeting the Army’s General Staff Qualitative Requirements.





The contract for 200 rifles represents the first formal procurement of the Ugram platform by the Ministry of Defence. The weapon has already undergone extensive field evaluations across diverse climatic conditions, including extreme heat and cold, before successfully completing Ministry of Home Affairs Board trials.





These clearances make it eligible for induction by both the Army and Central Armed Police Forces such as the CRPF, ITBP, SSB and NSG.





Dvipa Defence, founded in 2018, received its manufacturing licence in 2021 and has since established a modern production facility in Hyderabad on more than 13 acres of land allotted by the Telangana government.





The company has steadily expanded its portfolio to include the U-19 sub-machine gun, U-45 assault rifle, Ultra-Light Machine Gun and U-39 platform, positioning itself as a rising private-sector player in India’s defence ecosystem.





The Ugram rifle features a modern gas-operated rotating bolt system, designed for reliability and endurance in combat conditions. Its chambering in 7.62×51mm NATO calibre places it in the same category as imported rifles such as the SIG Sauer 716, which are currently in service with Indian forces. Unlike foreign imports, however, the Ugram is fully indigenous, aligning with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to reduce dependence on external suppliers.





The induction of the Ugram U-51 highlights the growing role of private industry in India’s defence manufacturing sector, which was traditionally dominated by public sector entities and foreign suppliers. Companies such as Bharat Forge, Adani-owned PLR Systems and Bengaluru-based SSS Defence are also active in small arms production, reflecting a broader shift towards domestic innovation and self-reliance.





The Ugram program is particularly significant because small arms are issued in large numbers, reaching every soldier and paramilitary personnel. A domestically developed rifle on the shoulder of Indian forces represents one of the most visible symbols of self-reliance in defence.





The rapid development and successful trials of the Ugram demonstrate the capability of Indian private industry to deliver modern infantry weapons that meet stringent military standards.





The delivery of 200 rifles under this contract is expected to be the first step towards larger orders for the Army and CAPFs. With its proven performance and indigenous design, the Ugram U-51 is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s small arms modernisation drive, strengthening both operational readiness and the domestic defence industrial base.





Agencies







