



Delhi-based VEDA Aeronautics is advancing India’s indigenous counter-drone capabilities with the development of a high-speed interceptor drone designed to neutralise hostile UAVs.





The company, founded in the early 2020s by entrepreneurs Dipesh Gupta and Shagun Gupta, has focused on mission-specific unmanned platforms tailored for the armed forces. Its latest innovation, the VEDA Interceptor, is an autonomous counter-drone system that employs a “hit-to-kill” approach, physically colliding with hostile drones after autonomous terminal guidance.





The interceptor itself becomes the weapon, designed to destroy its target through direct impact rather than electronic jamming or soft-kill measures. With a range of about 5 kilometres and an endurance of around 10 minutes, the system is optimised for rapid deployment against aerial threats near military installations, critical infrastructure and sensitive assets.





This short endurance is balanced by its ability to deliver decisive results in high-pressure scenarios where speed and precision are paramount.





The architecture of the system is modular, allowing integration with a variety of sensors and radar networks. AI-enabled onboard guidance and navigation systems provide independent tracking and engagement of fast-moving targets during the final phase of flight.





This autonomy reduces operator workload and ensures rapid reaction against surveillance drones, loitering munitions and coordinated drone swarms. By reducing the cost per engagement, high-speed interceptors like VEDA’s system offer a scalable solution to counter asymmetric aerial threats.





Beyond the interceptor, VEDA Aeronautics is building a wider portfolio of autonomous defence platforms. The SureshAstra Mk 1 is a high-speed swarm UAV designed for coordinated precision strike missions.





Equipped with AI-enabled swarm intelligence, it can identify, distribute and engage multiple targets simultaneously while operating across varying altitudes and mission profiles. Its combination of speed, low observability and distributed targeting is intended to overwhelm sophisticated air-defence networks, reflecting a doctrinal shift towards intelligentised combat operations.





The company is also developing Air Dropped Cannisterised Swarm (ADC-S) drones for the Indian Air Force. These systems are designed to be deployed from aircraft, releasing swarms of autonomous drones capable of executing coordinated missions.





Such developments highlight VEDA Aeronautics’ ambition to contribute to India’s indigenous defence ecosystem by providing layered, AI-driven solutions that enhance aerial security and offensive capabilities.





Collectively, these innovations underscore India’s determination to strengthen its sovereign defence capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





By combining high-speed interceptors, swarm UAVs and cannisterised deployment systems, VEDA Aeronautics is positioning itself as a key player in the evolution of unmanned combat and counter-drone technologies. Its focus on autonomy, modularity and mission-specific design reflects the growing importance of indigenous innovation in securing India’s skies against modern aerial threats.





Agencies







