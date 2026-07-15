



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his Brussels visit on Tuesday as part of his six-nation tour with a meeting with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.





The two leaders discussed developments in West Asia, maritime security and ways to strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership.





Jaishankar described the discussions as useful, noting that they focused on the need to ensure peace and stability in West Asia. He also emphasised the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce, while underlining the need to advance the India-EU Strategic Partnership to ensure supply chain resilience.





Kallas highlighted the growing cooperation between the European Union and India, stating that this year marked a historic phase in EU-India relations. She pointed out that the partnership has expanded across trade, technology, security and defence.





She stressed the importance of working together to safeguard freedom of navigation, protect open and resilient supply chains and enhance cooperation between EU maritime operations and the Indian Navy.





She specifically mentioned the need to deepen cooperation between EU operations ATALANTA and ASPIDES and the Indian Navy to uphold security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. This reflects the EU’s increasing focus on maritime security and India’s role as a key partner in ensuring stability in critical sea lanes.





Following his meeting with Kallas, Jaishankar, accompanied by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada and Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay K Sood, called on European Council President Antonio Costa. Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm wishes and joined his colleagues in recognising the significant progress in the partnership since the landmark India-EU summit earlier this year. He valued Costa’s guidance and sentiments for advancing trade and technology cooperation.





Jaishankar also met Flanders Minister-President Matthias Diependaele and Minister Annick De Ridder. He thanked them for hosting the Indian delegation and discussed opportunities for businesses and investments from the Flanders region. He noted that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement has enabled a wide range of possibilities for India’s cooperation with Belgium.





The Brussels visit comes as the Indian delegation is set to participate in the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and hold interactions with EU and Belgian counterparts from 14 to 15 July. The TTC has become a central program for advancing cooperation in trade, technology and strategic affairs, reflecting the deepening engagement between India and the European Union.





ANI







