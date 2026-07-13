



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday expressed grief over the tragic boat accident in Vietnam that claimed the lives of fifteen Indian nationals.





In a post on X, he conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured passengers. He described himself as deeply distressed by the unfortunate incident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc Island.





The accident occurred when a tourist speedboat carrying thirty-six people, including thirty-two Indian tourists, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all fifteen people killed in the accident were Indian tourists.





President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her sorrow, stating that she was saddened by the news of the accident in which many Indian nationals lost their lives. She extended deep condolences to the grieving families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi likewise expressed his condolences, saying he was extremely saddened to learn of the tragic accident. He assured that the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam were providing all possible assistance and were in close contact with Vietnamese authorities.





Vietnam’s Prime Minister Le Minh Hun issued an urgent directive to authorities at both central and local levels to prioritise search and rescue operations and to assist victims and their families.





Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan confirmed that two victims belonged to Kottarakkara in Kerala. He identified them as AC Thomas, aged fifty-seven, and Loveni Thomas, aged fifty-six. He said the state government was coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite procedures and bring them home. He offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.





Additional reports from Vietnamese authorities indicated that strong winds and rough sea conditions were likely responsible for the capsizing. Rescue divers faced difficulties as several passengers were trapped inside the overturned vessel. Emergency medical teams were deployed to An Thoi Port to treat survivors, while the deceased were taken to hospitals for identification.





Indian officials are working closely with Vietnamese counterparts to arrange repatriation of the deceased and medical evacuation of the injured. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi is expected to issue a detailed statement once the situation stabilises.





ANI







