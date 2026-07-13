



Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will undertake a five‑day visit to Spain, Belgium, and Finland to strengthen trade and investment ties between India and these European nations.





The official statement from the commerce ministry confirmed that the delegation includes leading Indian companies from advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technologies, gems and jewellery, food processing, healthcare, and design.





On 13 July in Spain, the minister will participate in a business roundtable that will bring together Spanish and Indian industry leaders. The discussions will cover opportunities in automotive, renewable energy, railways, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, food processing, and tourism.





Spanish companies such as Iberdrola, Acciona, CAF, Talgo, Gestamp, and Indra already have strong footprints in India, while Indian firms including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and L&T are expanding their operations in Spain. The roundtable is expected to highlight synergies in sectors where both countries have complementary strengths.





On 14–15 July in Belgium, Goyal will hold CEO‑level meetings with Alain Queverin of Thales Group and Jean‑Christophe Bogaert of Silox Group. Thales, a global leader in aerospace, defence, cybersecurity, and digital identity, has established partnerships in India, while Silox, a speciality chemicals and recycling group, has major operations in Gujarat and collaborations in battery recycling and sustainable manufacturing.





These meetings will focus on technology partnerships and sustainable manufacturing collaborations. The India‑EU Business Roundtable and the Trade and Technology Council plenary will further deliberate on foreign direct investment opportunities, trade facilitation, sustainable technologies, and resilient supply chains, reinforcing India’s role as a trusted partner in Europe’s industrial ecosystem.





On 16–17 July in Finland, the minister will participate in the India‑Finland Business Roundtable. He will engage with Finnish companies in digitalisation, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and the circular economy.





Finland’s expertise in clean energy and digital technologies is expected to align with India’s ambitions in green transition and digital innovation. The discussions will also explore cooperation in advanced manufacturing and circular economy models, areas where Finland has developed significant capabilities.





This engagement builds on the growing India‑Finland partnership, which has recently expanded into critical technologies, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and sustainable energy solutions.





The visit is designed to deepen India’s economic integration with Europe, strengthen industrial collaborations, and attract investments into key sectors. By engaging with major European companies and participating in high‑level business roundtables, Minister Goyal aims to position India as a global hub for innovation, manufacturing, and sustainable development.





The trip also underscores India’s commitment to building resilient supply chains and advancing partnerships in clean energy and digitalisation, which are critical for future growth.





ANI







