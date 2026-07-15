



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commenced a high-level diplomatic visit to Brussels on Wednesday, where he held talks with European Council President Antonio Costa to reinforce the India-European Union Strategic Partnership.





Jaishankar is in Belgium from 14 to 15 July, leading a senior delegation of Indian ministers and officials to attend the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting. This gathering is seen as a pivotal platform to advance cooperation in trade, technology, and strategic affairs.





Following his meeting with Costa, Jaishankar shared updates on X, noting that he was pleased to call on the European Council President alongside Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada, and Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay K Sood.





He conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm wishes and joined his colleagues in recognising the significant progress achieved since the landmark India-EU summit earlier this year. He emphasised Costa’s guidance and warm sentiments in advancing trade and technology cooperation.





The dialogue highlighted the expanding trajectory of India-EU cooperation, with particular focus on innovation, trade, strategic alignment, and technology. This builds on the momentum generated by the major bilateral summit held earlier in 2026, which set the stage for deeper collaboration across multiple sectors.





At the start of his Brussels itinerary, Jaishankar held extensive deliberations with Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.





Detailing the meeting on X, Jaishankar said he had useful discussions on West Asia and the need to ensure peace and stability. He also exchanged views on the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce and spoke about advancing the India-EU Strategic Partnership to ensure supply chain resilience.





The exchange underscored mutual concerns regarding shifting geopolitical situations, particularly in West Asia, and emphasised the necessity of protecting global supply chains and maintaining open sea lanes.





Reflecting on the interaction, Kallas described 2026 as a historic year for India-EU relations, pointing out the broadening horizons of their bilateral cooperation. She noted that ties were deepening across trade, technology, security, and defence.





In her post on X, Kallas stated that it was good to speak with Jaishankar about taking the partnership further, including on maritime security. She stressed that both sides must defend freedom of navigation, protect open and resilient supply chains, and deepen cooperation between EU operations ATALANTA and ASPIDES and the Indian Navy to uphold security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





Jaishankar’s stop in Brussels represents a critical component of his ongoing multi-nation tour. The focus is heavily on the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council assembly, where both delegations intend to enhance joint efforts in economic security, digital transformation, clean energy, critical technologies, and supply chain strength.





The TTC has emerged as a central program for advancing cooperation in these areas, reflecting the strategic importance of India-EU ties in shaping global economic and security frameworks.





ANI







