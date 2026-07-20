



The first Made-in-India Airbus C295 military transport aircraft is officially scheduled for delivery to the Indian Air Force in September 2026. The aircraft was assembled at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, and successfully completed its maiden test flight on 10 June 2026.





This achievement marks a significant milestone in India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing journey, showcasing the country’s growing capability in indigenous production.





The project is part of a $2.6 billion agreement signed in 2021 for the supply of 56 aircraft. Of these, 16 will be delivered in flyaway condition directly from Airbus in Seville, Spain, while the remaining 40 will be manufactured entirely in India at the Vadodara Final Assembly Line.





This arrangement ensures that India not only receives modern tactical transport aircraft but also builds long-term industrial capacity in aerospace manufacturing.





The C295 is set to replace the Indian Air Force’s ageing fleet of Avro Hawker-Siddeley HS748 aircraft, which have been in service since the 1960s. The new aircraft offers a payload capacity of up to nine tonnes, can transport 71 troops or 45 paratroopers, and is uniquely capable of operating from short and unprepared airstrips.





These features make it particularly suitable for India’s diverse operational environments, ranging from high-altitude forward bases to humanitarian missions in remote areas.





The program is expected to make the Indian Air Force the largest operator of the C295 worldwide. This not only enhances India’s tactical airlift capability but also positions the country as a key player in the global defence aviation sector.





The aircraft’s versatility extends beyond troop transport, with configurations available for medical evacuation, maritime patrol, and electronic warfare, ensuring its utility across multiple branches of the armed forces.





The maiden test flight in June 2026 demonstrated the success of India’s first private-sector military aircraft assembly line. It also highlighted the collaborative effort between Airbus, TATA Advanced Systems Limited, and numerous Indian MSMEs engaged in component manufacturing. This ecosystem is expected to generate thousands of skilled jobs, foster advanced technological expertise, and strengthen India’s role in international defence supply chains.





The delivery of the first domestically manufactured C295 in September 2026 will mark the beginning of a new era in Indian aerospace. It represents not just the replacement of legacy aircraft but the establishment of a foundation for future indigenous aviation projects.





The program aligns closely with the Government of India’s Make in India vision, reinforcing the country’s commitment to self-reliance in defence production.





Agencies







