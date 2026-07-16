



India’s indigenous passenger aircraft SARAS MK-2 is moving steadily towards its first flight test, scheduled for the last quarter of financial year 2027-28.





Developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), the aircraft represents a major stride in India’s civil aviation ambitions.





The SARAS MK-2 is positioned in the highly specialised 19-seater twin-turboprop commuter and utility class segment. This market has historically been competitive and is currently served by the ageing Dornier 228. Certification of the SARAS MK-2 is expected by mid-2031, after which the aircraft will be ready for operational deployment.





The Indian Air Force has emerged as the first launch customer, having issued a letter of intent for 15 aircraft. Officials revealed that the IAF has also orally indicated a requirement for an additional 30 aircraft once certification is complete.





A parliamentary committee has recommended two aircraft per state, which amounts to nearly 60 units. In addition, a private company has expressed interest in an air ambulance variant. Together, these commitments bring the potential order book to approximately 105 aircraft, forming the basis for revenue generation calculations.





CSIR-NAL officials confirmed that the SARAS MK-2 currently has 50 per cent indigenous content in terms of cost. The airframe, major assemblies, and required jigs and tooling will be developed domestically. Furthermore, the complete design, development, and qualification of integrated avionics and flight control systems will be undertaken within India.





These systems include stall warning and protection, brake management, environment control, utility services management, and health monitoring. This constitutes half of the total aircraft cost, with plans to increase indigenous content through dedicated indigenisation programs supported by the government.





The import content is limited to engines, specifically the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-67A turboprop, along with the propeller, fuel system components, navigation sensors, raw materials, alloys, and certain critical components. This balance reflects India’s gradual push towards self-reliance in aviation technology.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been designated as the production partner for the SARAS MK-2 project. HAL Kanpur will establish a production line and will be responsible for sales, after-sales support, and maintenance.





HAL is also assisting in the design and development of landing gear, wheels, brakes, and the establishment of a fuel system test rig. Private firms such as Larsen & Toubro, TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Motherson Aerospace, and other MSMEs are part of the supply chain, contributing to the mass production of airframe components, sub-assemblies, and main assemblies.





The SARAS MK-2 thus represents a significant step in India’s aviation ecosystem. With strong institutional support, a growing order book, and a clear roadmap for certification and production, the aircraft is poised to strengthen regional connectivity and reduce reliance on imported commuter aircraft.





Agencies







