



The Ministry of Defence has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the acquisition of 11 indigenous rigid hull amphibious combat boats, primarily for the Indian Army’s deployment in the Sir Creek sector and partly for the Indian Navy’s operations in Mumbai and Port Blair.





Deliveries are expected within 24 months, with the boats designed to operate seamlessly across land and water, enhancing mobility, surveillance, and anti-infiltration capabilities.





The Ministry of Defence has formally floated an RFP for the procurement of 11 rigid hull amphibious combat boats. This acquisition falls under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category, mandating a minimum of 60 per cent indigenous content, in line with the government’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The bids are expected to be received within three months, and deliveries are scheduled to be completed within two years of contract signing.





The majority of these boats will be inducted by the Indian Army for deployment in the strategically sensitive Sir Creek sector in Gujarat’s Kutch region. A limited number will be allotted to the Indian Navy for operations from Mumbai and Port Blair, thereby strengthening both coastal defence and the Andaman and Nicobar Command. This dual allocation reflects the broader intent to enhance India’s maritime and border security architecture.





The Sir Creek sector, a 96-kilometre tidal estuary opening into the Arabian Sea, has long been disputed between India and Pakistan. The marshland terrain, characterised by shifting mudflats, tidal marshes, and shallow channels, poses significant challenges for conventional military vehicles and patrol boats.





The new amphibious platforms are designed to overcome these limitations, providing continuous mobility across both land and water. This capability will allow forces to patrol inaccessible areas, intercept infiltration attempts, and sustain operations under difficult conditions.





Each boat will be capable of carrying at least 12 fully equipped soldiers, including a two-member crew, with a payload capacity of approximately 1,560 kilograms. The platforms will feature protected compartments for ammunition and grenades, advanced communication and navigation systems, and electro-optical and infrared surveillance equipment.





They will also be fitted with radar, GPS, Automatic Identification System (AIS), a gyro compass, and shock-absorbing seating to improve operational efficiency and crew endurance during prolonged missions.





For combat roles, the boats will incorporate ballistic protection and weapon mounting provisions at both the bow and stern. They are expected to achieve speeds exceeding 40 knots on water, while hydraulically operated retractable all-wheel-drive legs will enable land movement at speeds of 10–15 kmph.





The boats will also be capable of climbing gradients of up to 15 degrees and can be transported by heavy tank transporters or airlifted by IL-76 and C-17 aircraft for rapid inter-theatre deployment.





The decision to procure these boats comes in the wake of heightened security concerns following Pakistan’s increased infrastructure and troop deployments in the disputed marshland, as well as incidents such as Operation Sindoor, which underscored vulnerabilities in the sector.





The amphibious boats are expected to significantly bolster India’s surveillance, anti-infiltration, and rapid troop deployment capabilities, thereby reinforcing deterrence and operational readiness along the western frontier.





For the Indian Navy, the induction of these boats will enhance coastal patrols and strengthen operational flexibility in both the Arabian Sea and the eastern Indian Ocean. The integration of these platforms into the Army’s Corps of Engineers and naval units underscores a joint-service approach to addressing emerging maritime and border security challenges.





Agencies







