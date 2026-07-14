



GB Texcoat Solution has unveiled Apex AeroTex, an indigenous advanced material designed for aerostats and stratospheric balloons, marking a significant step in India’s aerospace and defence materials innovation.





The breakthrough combines lightweight construction, high tensile strength, and near-zero helium leakage, enabling longer mission endurance and reduced operational costs.





Apex AeroTex has been engineered specifically for lighter-than-air platforms such as aerostats, stratospheric balloons, and high-altitude airships. The material is based on proprietary TPU nanocomposite multilayer technology, developed through years of research at IIT-Delhi in collaboration with DRDO. This foundation has been refined by GB Texcoat Solution to meet stringent aerospace and defence requirements.





The material offers almost zero helium leakage, which is critical for extending mission durations and reducing the frequency of refills. This feature directly translates into lower operational costs and improved reliability for long-term deployments.





Its ultra-lightweight construction enhances payload efficiency, allowing aerostats and stratospheric balloons to carry heavier surveillance, communication, or scientific payloads without compromising flight performance.





Apex AeroTex also delivers very high tensile strength, ensuring structural integrity even under challenging environmental conditions. This makes it suitable for deployment in border surveillance, disaster management, and strategic communication platforms.





The material’s excellent UV and weather resistance allows it to withstand prolonged exposure in stratospheric environments, where extreme temperatures and radiation levels pose significant challenges.





The multifunctional performance of Apex AeroTex integrates barrier protection, durability, environmental resistance, and lightweight strength into a single platform. This versatility makes it applicable not only in defence and aerospace but also in civilian domains such as telecommunication relays, environmental monitoring, and scientific exploration.





GB Texcoat Solution operates from the Research and Innovation Park at IIT-Delhi, adjacent to advanced materials and aerospace research groups. The company has established itself as a leader in coated and laminated fabric systems, producing mission-grade solutions for aerostats, airships, tethered balloons, and inflatable structures.





Its coated fabric chemistry is designed to resist UV degradation, ozone, salt fog, and extreme temperature swings from –40°C to +80°C, ensuring long service life and reliability.





The development of Apex AeroTex aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing dependence on imported materials and strengthening indigenous capabilities in aerospace infrastructure.





By offering advanced material solutions for lighter-than-air platforms, GB Texcoat Solution positions itself as a key contributor to India’s growing aerospace and defence ecosystem.





This innovation also supports India’s broader ambitions in stratospheric and near-space technologies, complementing recent advances in tactical aerostats and super pressure balloons. Apex AeroTex provides the material foundation for platforms that can deliver persistent surveillance, communication coverage, and disaster-response capabilities at a fraction of satellite deployment costs.





The introduction of Apex AeroTex represents a transformative step in India’s aerospace materials sector. It combines cutting-edge research, indigenous innovation, and practical deployment readiness, ensuring that India remains competitive in the global lighter-than-air and stratospheric technology market.





Agencies



