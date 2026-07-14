



SpaceFields has inaugurated its new 42,000 square foot integrated R&D facility in Bangalore, a DSIR-recognised and ISO-certified workspace designed to accelerate India’s next generation of propulsion, energetics, and advanced manufacturing technologies.





The event was marked by the presence of senior defence officials, industry partners, and investors, underscoring the strategic importance of this milestone.





The inauguration ceremony was graced by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, who served as the Chief Guest. Senior officers from the Indian Air Force, including Air Commodore MPS Virk and Wing Commander Sandeep Gaddam, as well as Commodore Gaurav Singh Rathore and Captain Anup Thomas from the Naval Armament cadre, also attended. Their presence highlighted the defence establishment’s recognition of SpaceFields’ growing role in India’s strategic technology ecosystem.





The dignitaries were given a detailed briefing on the facility’s infrastructure, capabilities, and ongoing developmental projects. The new centre integrates chemistry laboratories, prototyping facilities, and design infrastructure, enabling end-to-end innovation in propulsion and energetics. This marks a significant expansion of SpaceFields’ ability to deliver indigenous solutions for rockets, missiles, drones, and pyrotechnic systems.





The event was also attended by investors, customers, industry partners, incubator mentors, and well-wishers. Their participation reflected the strong ecosystem of support that has enabled SpaceFields to grow from a student-led experiment into a deep-tech enterprise.





The company has already secured multiple contracts under the Ministry of Defence’s Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) programme and has built partnerships with organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics, and the Indian Navy.





SpaceFields’ journey began with its founders experimenting with rudimentary rockets built from PVC pipes and fertiliser-grade chemicals. Over the past decade, this passion has evolved into a company that now develops advanced propulsion systems and solid propellants.





By focusing on propulsion—a critical but less crowded segment of India’s defence and space ecosystem—the company has positioned itself as a strategic player in reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and refurbishing ageing missile stockpiles.





The new facility will accelerate the development of indigenous propulsion technologies, supporting India’s broader objective of achieving self-reliance in critical strategic sectors.





It also strengthens Bengaluru’s position as a hub for aerospace and defence innovation, complementing the city’s existing ecosystem of research institutions, start-ups, and defence organisations.





The inauguration represents not only a milestone for SpaceFields but also a step forward in India’s ambition to build a globally competitive defence and aerospace industry.





With strong venture capital backing, multiple patents, and a growing portfolio of R&D contracts, SpaceFields is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of propulsion and energetics in India.





Agencies







