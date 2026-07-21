



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the West Bengal government to establish a Special Investigation Agency, modelled on the National Investigation Agency, during a comprehensive law and order review meeting in Kolkata.





This directive is aimed at strengthening the state’s internal security, enhancing anti‑terror operations, and building cyber capabilities to counter emerging threats.





The creation of the Special Investigation Agency forms part of a wider security roadmap that also includes the establishment of an Anti‑Terrorist Squad and an Anti‑Narcotics Task Force. These specialised units are expected to work in close coordination with central agencies to combat sabotage, cross‑border infiltration, and terrorist networks operating within West Bengal.





The National Investigation Agency has been tasked with conducting a thorough review of all existing terrorism and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act‑related cases in the state. This review is intended to identify gaps in enforcement, strengthen prosecution, and ensure that cases linked to extremist activities are pursued with greater efficiency.





The directive reflects a broader national strategy to decentralise counter‑terror capabilities by empowering state‑level agencies to act swiftly against threats. The Special Investigation Agency in West Bengal will be designed to mirror the operational framework of the NIA, with powers to investigate and prosecute cases involving terrorism, organised crime, and cyber sabotage.





The Anti‑Terrorist Squad will focus on dismantling sleeper cells and preventing radicalisation, while the Anti‑Narcotics Task Force will target drug trafficking networks that often overlap with terror financing channels. Together, these units are expected to form a layered security architecture that integrates intelligence, enforcement, and judicial processes.





The emphasis on cyber capabilities highlights the growing concern over digital threats, including online radicalisation, encrypted communication used by terror groups, and cyber‑enabled financial crimes. By strengthening cyber defences, the state aims to prevent the misuse of technology by extremist organisations and criminal syndicates.





This initiative also underscores the importance of coordination between state and central agencies. The SIA will work alongside the NIA, Intelligence Bureau, and other national bodies to ensure that intelligence sharing and operational responses are seamless. Such collaboration is seen as critical in addressing both cross‑border infiltration and home‑grown extremist networks.





The law and order review meeting in Kolkata marks a significant step in reshaping West Bengal’s security framework. By combining state‑level initiatives with central oversight, the government aims to create a robust system capable of responding to both conventional and unconventional threats.





Agencies







