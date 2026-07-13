



Hormuz traffic has slowed to its lowest level in several weeks as renewed strikes between the United States and Iran have intensified safety risks for vessels navigating the critical waterway.





Shipping data revealed that only six vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, marking the lowest figure in five weeks.





According to ship-tracking data from Kpler, the tankers that exited the strait included the Very Large Crude Carrier Humanity, which was laden with two million barrels of Iranian oil, and another vessel, Capetan Andreas, carrying approximately 5,00,000 barrels of Kuwaiti oil products.





In addition, three empty tankers entered the Gulf to load oil. Most of these tankers reportedly switched off their transponders while crossing the strait, a measure often taken to avoid detection during periods of heightened risk.





No liquefied natural gas carriers were visible on ship-tracking data over the weekend, indicating a pause in LNG traffic through the strait. This absence underscores the growing caution among operators amid escalating tensions.





Kpler data also showed that one tanker controlled by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company exited the strait between July 10 and July 12. The vessel is currently en route to Dahej port in India, highlighting the continued importance of the corridor for South Asian energy imports despite the volatile security environment.





The slowdown in traffic coincided with another wave of U.S. strikes against Iran on Sunday. The U.S. Central Command confirmed that dozens of targets across multiple locations were hit with precision munitions. These strikes followed a series of Iranian attacks on ships in the Gulf region, which Tehran has justified as part of its broader campaign to assert control over maritime routes.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most vital energy chokepoints, facilitating the transit of a significant share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Any disruption in its traffic has immediate implications for international energy markets, insurance premiums, and shipping costs.





Analysts note that the latest decline in vessel movements reflects both the direct impact of military action and the broader uncertainty surrounding the safety of navigation in the region.





The renewed hostilities have revived fears of prolonged instability in the Gulf, with maritime operators increasingly adopting risk-averse strategies.





The combination of reduced traffic, transponder shutdowns, and the absence of LNG carriers suggests that the strait is entering a period of constrained operations, with global energy flows once again vulnerable to geopolitical shocks.





Agencies







