



Japan’s space agency JAXA has successfully carried out the first lift-off and landing test of its prototype reusable rocket RV‑X, a milestone that places the country firmly on the path to cost‑cutting launch technology long dominated by SpaceX.





The test, conducted on 11 July 2026 at Noshiro in Akita Prefecture, lasted about 40 seconds and demonstrated controlled ascent, hover, horizontal manoeuvring, and safe landing.





The prototype rocket, known as the Reusable Vehicle eXperiment (RV‑X), was launched from JAXA’s Noshiro Rocket Testing Center. It ascended to a height of around 10–11 metres, moved horizontally by approximately 16 metres, and then landed safely while maintaining an upright orientation.





The total flight time was under one minute, with JAXA confirming the rocket performed exactly as planned. The test was livestreamed by space enthusiasts and later confirmed in an official briefing.





RV‑X is a 7.3‑metre tall, 1.8‑metre diameter vehicle co‑developed by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. It is equipped with a durable engine that has already endured 165 combustion tests during ground trials, and features four shock‑absorbing landing legs to ensure safe recovery.





Engineers described the engine as “hardworking,” designed to withstand repeated launches and landings, potentially up to 100 cycles. This durability is central to Japan’s ambition to reduce launch costs by reusing the most expensive rocket components.





JAXA project manager Takashi Ito expressed relief and satisfaction at the successful test, noting that “very useful data” had been obtained. The agency will now analyse the landing impact and other performance metrics before proceeding to higher‑altitude trials. Future tests are expected to push RV‑X to 100 metres or more, gradually building towards operational reusability similar to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 boosters.





The achievement comes at a time of intense global competition. SpaceX has been reusing Falcon 9 rockets commercially since 2017, launching around 150 times annually. China achieved its first successful orbital‑class booster recovery just one day earlier, on 10 July 2026, using a sea‑based net capture system. Japan’s success therefore positions it alongside major players in the race for reusable launch systems.





Japan’s broader rocket industry has been under pressure to improve competitiveness. Its flagship H3 rocket was successfully launched in June 2026 after a previous failure, while private firms such as Honda R&D Co. achieved reusable rocket tests in 2025. JAXA is also collaborating internationally, working with France and Germany on the CALLISTO project, which will incorporate lessons from RV‑X and aim for higher altitudes and speeds.





Reusable rockets are seen as critical to reducing costs, increasing launch frequency, and ensuring sustainable access to space. By mastering this technology, Japan aims to strengthen its commercial competitiveness and national security, while reducing reliance on single‑use launchers that leave debris in orbit or fall into the sea.





This test marks the beginning of Japan’s practical journey into reusable spaceflight. While modest compared to SpaceX’s operational systems, RV‑X represents a proof‑of‑concept milestone that could accelerate Japan’s role in the global space economy.





Agencies







