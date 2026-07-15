



India has strongly asserted that the ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the inevitable outcome of decades of systemic exploitation, denial of rights and administrative mismanagement by Pakistan.





The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that Islamabad has chosen to respond with excessive police brutality rather than addressing the genuine grievances of the local population.





He stated that the protests are a direct consequence of Pakistan’s long-standing policies of exploitation and forcible occupation. The denial of fundamental rights and the imposition of arbitrary administrative measures have created deep resentment among the people. Instead of engaging with their demands, the Pakistani authorities have resorted to violent suppression, further aggravating the crisis.





Jaiswal underlined that the international community must hold Pakistan accountable for these egregious abuses. He expressed India’s expectation that global institutions and governments will recognise the seriousness of the situation and act against Islamabad’s misdeeds.





The protests have escalated into massive anti-Pakistan demonstrations across PoK. Reports confirm that more than 600 civil rights activists have been arrested in sweeping crackdowns. The arrests have targeted political organisers, community leaders and ordinary citizens, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.





Amnesty International has issued a strong condemnation of Pakistan’s heavy-handed tactics. The watchdog accused the authorities of deliberately suppressing peaceful dissent ahead of the regional elections in PoK. Amnesty highlighted that the designation of the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as a proscribed organisation was unlawful and disproportionate. It described the ban as a direct assault on freedom of association and political activism.





The organisation criticised the Pakistani government for attempting to silence legitimate voices through arbitrary bans and violent measures. Amnesty argued that such actions violate international human rights standards and undermine democratic processes. It warned that the suppression of JAAC and other groups is part of a broader pattern of curtailing political freedoms in the region.





As tensions rise ahead of the regional polls, activists and watchdog groups continue to pressurise the international community to hold Islamabad accountable. They argue that Pakistan’s actions not only erode fundamental freedoms but also destabilise the region. Calls for international intervention have grown louder, with demands for independent investigations into the arrests and the excessive use of force.





The situation in PoK reflects a deep crisis of governance and legitimacy. Pakistan’s reliance on coercion rather than dialogue has fuelled anger among the population. The protests are not isolated incidents but part of a long history of resistance against systemic exploitation. The crackdown has only reinforced perceptions of Pakistan’s disregard for human rights and democratic norms.





India’s position is that the protests are a natural consequence of Pakistan’s decades-long policies. The demand for accountability is now being echoed by international organisations, civil society groups and activists.





The unfolding events in PoK highlight the urgent need for global attention and action to prevent further abuses and to ensure that the voices of the people are heard.





ANI







