US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has warmly welcomed the Indian Navy’s participation in the ongoing Rim of the Pacific Exercise 2026 in Hawaii. In a message posted on X, he emphasised that the deployment reflects the shared commitment of New Delhi and Washington to deepen defence cooperation.





He noted that the Indian Navy’s P‑8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft joining the exercise demonstrates the strength of bilateral defence ties.





The Indian Navy’s P‑8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti‑Submarine Warfare aircraft arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor‑Hickam in Honolulu to take part in the 30th edition of RIMPAC. The aircraft has assumed a leading role in anti‑submarine warfare operations as the sea phase of the exercise begins. This marks a significant step in India’s growing operational responsibilities within multinational maritime frameworks.





The Navy confirmed that its P‑8I aircraft and contingent of personnel are actively engaged with partner navies. Their involvement includes mission planning, technical preparations, operational briefings, and professional exchanges.





For the first time, the Indian Navy is discharging the role of Deputy Commander Task Force for Theatre‑level Anti‑Submarine Warfare during RIMPAC. This leadership role highlights India’s expanding capabilities and its recognition as a trusted partner in complex maritime operations.





The deployment reaffirms India’s commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules‑based Indo‑Pacific. It also enhances interoperability, maritime domain awareness, and operational cooperation with allied navies. India’s participation is consistent with its broader strategic vision of safeguarding sea lanes and contributing to collective security in the region.





RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th iteration of the exercise since its inception in 1971. According to official US Navy information, thirty nations are participating this year, with over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft, and 30,000 personnel operating in and around the Hawaiian Islands.





The exercise provides unparalleled opportunities for joint training across a wide spectrum of missions, from combat readiness to humanitarian assistance.





India’s leadership role in anti‑submarine warfare during RIMPAC 2026 underscores its growing stature in multinational maritime security. The deployment of the P‑8I aircraft, equipped with advanced sensors and strike capabilities, strengthens India’s ability to contribute meaningfully to collective defence efforts in the Indo‑Pacific theatre.





ANI







