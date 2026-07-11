Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised that the expanding defence and security cooperation between India and New Zealand is a reflection of the “deep strategic trust” binding the two nations.





His remarks came during a Gala Lunch hosted in his honour by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Auckland, where both leaders announced a series of new agreements aimed at strengthening maritime collaboration, institutionalising defence engagement, and expanding joint efforts against terrorism and transnational crime.





Modi highlighted that the Defence Cooperation Agreement signed last year had already laid a strong foundation for bilateral defence ties. He noted that the latest agreement on a framework for maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific would further enhance coordination through bilateral naval exercises, logistics support, and cooperation in hydrography.





This marks a significant step in aligning both countries’ strategic priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.





The India-New Zealand Joint Statement confirmed that both Prime Ministers welcomed progress in implementing the 2025 Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation. They agreed to institutionalise regular structured engagement between their Defence Ministries and armed services, ensuring continuity and depth in defence dialogue.





The statement also recalled the cooperation under Combined Task Force 150 in 2025, where New Zealand served as Commander and India as Deputy Commander, contributing to international efforts against narcotics smuggling, terrorism, and illicit maritime activities in the Middle East and Western Indian Ocean.





Recognising their shared interests as maritime nations committed to a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the two sides concluded several key arrangements. These included a Maritime Cooperation Arrangement, an Implementing Arrangement on Cooperation in Matters of Hydrography and Nautical Cartography, and a Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement focused on maritime operations. Bilateral naval exercises under the new framework were also welcomed as a means to deepen operational synergy.





India acknowledged New Zealand’s nomination of Maritime Security as its priority pillar under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. Both countries agreed to establish an annual Maritime Security Dialogue to strengthen cooperation, coordination, and information sharing. This dialogue is expected to serve as a platform for addressing evolving maritime challenges and enhancing strategic alignment.





The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to intensify collaboration on counter-terrorism, cyber security, and other emerging security challenges. They agreed to pursue these objectives through bilateral, regional, and multilateral mechanisms, thereby broadening the scope of their security partnership.





In addition, India and New Zealand pledged to strengthen practical law enforcement cooperation to combat transnational organised crime. This includes tackling illicit drug trafficking, financial crime, cyber-enabled crime, terrorism-related offences, people smuggling, and trafficking in persons.





Both sides agreed to work towards the early formalisation of counter-narcotics and broader law enforcement cooperation arrangements between their respective agencies. This reflects a shared determination to address global security threats through coordinated action and intelligence sharing.





Prime Minister Modi’s two-day official visit to New Zealand from July 10–11, at the invitation of Prime Minister Luxon, marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in four decades.





The visit elevated bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership and saw the adoption of a Roadmap to 2030. This roadmap outlines deeper cooperation across defence, trade, technology, security, and people-to-people ties, signalling a new era in India-New Zealand relations.





The agreements reached during this visit underscore the growing convergence of strategic interests between India and New Zealand in the Indo-Pacific. They also highlight the determination of both nations to contribute to regional stability, maritime security, and the fight against global security challenges.





ANI







