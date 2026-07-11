



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement as a historic milestone in bilateral ties. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for concluding the pact in a remarkably short span of time.





During delegation-level talks in Auckland, Modi emphasised that his visit was the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years. He said this had infused fresh momentum into the relationship and reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to deepening their partnership.





He noted that holding the event in Auckland, New Zealand’s economic capital, created an opportunity to strengthen ties further. Modi described the warmth shown by the people of New Zealand towards India as deeply moving and called the visit a defining moment in bilateral relations.





The Prime Minister highlighted that the FTA process began when Luxon visited India. He praised the way New Zealand united to bring the agreement to fruition in record time, calling it perhaps a global first for such swift success. He extended heartfelt gratitude to Luxon’s leadership, government, and team for the achievement.





Recalling Luxon’s visit to India during the Holi festival last year, Modi said it had added “new colours” to the bilateral relationship. He likened the FTA and the new Strategic Partnership to binding the two nations together with greater energy and confidence.





Modi underlined that India and New Zealand are natural partners due to shared democratic values and close cooperation as maritime nations in the Indo-Pacific. He expressed confidence that both countries could make meaningful contributions to global peace, stability, and security. He said their partnership could act as a catalyst for peace, advocating for global well-being through cooperation.





Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to interact with prominent business and sports personalities. Reflecting strong people-to-people ties, he will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday and was greeted warmly by Luxon. The visit is taking place at Luxon’s invitation. Following the signing of the Free Trade Agreement in April, the trip is expected to generate further momentum in trade and bilateral relations.





The two leaders had previously met in New Delhi on 17 March 2025 during Luxon’s official visit to India. That meeting laid the groundwork for the FTA and strengthened the foundation for today’s partnership.





ANI







