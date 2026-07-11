



India has formally commissioned INS Mahendragiri, a 6,670-ton indigenous stealth frigate capable of carrying the supersonic BrahMos missile, into the Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam today.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted its advanced weapons, sensors, and over 75% indigenous content, calling it a major boost to India’s maritime power projection.





The commissioning ceremony took place at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with senior naval officials and dignitaries present. The frigate is the sixth vessel of the Nilgiri-class under Project 17A, designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai.





The warship can be fitted with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, recognised as among the fastest and most lethal in the world. It also carries a 32-cell vertical launch system for Barak-8 medium-range surface-to-air missiles, providing fleet air defence against aerial threats.





Its weapons package includes indigenous rocket launchers, torpedo tubes, an integrated anti-submarine defence system, an electronic warfare suite, and a close-in weapon system.





INS Mahendragiri is powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, enabling speeds of up to 28 knots and long endurance for sustained deployments. With advanced stealth features, reduced radar signature, and high automation, the frigate is optimised for survivability and efficiency in modern naval warfare.





The vessel is also equipped with a multi-role helicopter, enhancing its anti-submarine and surveillance capabilities. Its integrated combat management system allows seamless coordination across anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine missions, as well as humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and search-and-rescue operations.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that while emerging technologies such as drones, artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, hypersonic weapons, and space-based systems are reshaping conflicts, conventional military strength remains the foundation of defence.





He stated, “Future wars may be fought with Artificial Intelligence, but they will still be won by national resolve, trained soldiers and credible military power.”





The frigate’s induction marks the sixth stealth frigate commissioned in just 18 months, reflecting accelerated shipbuilding timelines. Earlier vessels of the class include INS Nilgiri, Udaygiri, Himgiri, Taragiri, and Dunagiri. The final ship, Vindhyagiri, is expected to complete the ₹45,000 crore Project 17A programme.





With its motto “Mighty–Majestic–Matchless,” INS Mahendragiri embodies India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, showcasing the capabilities of domestic defence industries and MSMEs. Its crest features a goshawk perched atop the Mahendragiri mountain, symbolising sharp vision, patience, and decisive action.





The frigate strengthens India’s role as a blue-water navy, capable of safeguarding maritime interests not only along the coastline but also across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond. It is expected to serve as a formidable force multiplier, enhancing deterrence against regional threats and contributing to a secure Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







