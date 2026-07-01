



Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has formally assumed charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, succeeding Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, at the Air Headquarters in New Delhi.





His appointment marks a significant transition in the leadership of the Indian Air Force at a time when the service is intensifying its focus on modernisation and joint operations.





Air Marshal Dixit, a decorated officer with extensive operational and technical experience, previously served as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff. His tenure at HQ IDS was notable for his contributions to integrated defence strategies and the formulation of long-term military roadmaps. He played a pivotal role during Operation Sindoor, further cementing his reputation as a strategist and leader.





On 1 July, he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at Vayu Bhawan, the headquarters of the Indian Air Force, as he took charge of his new responsibilities. Prior to the ceremony, he visited the National War Memorial where he laid a wreath to honour the fallen heroes of the armed forces, underscoring his commitment to tradition and remembrance.





Air Marshal Dixit assumed the appointment of Chief of Integrated Defence Staff on 1 May 2025 and relinquished the post on 30 June 2026. His leadership at HQ IDS was marked by efforts to strengthen jointness among the services and to advance the theatre command concept, which remains central to India’s evolving defence architecture.





He succeeds Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, who superannuated on 30 June after an illustrious career spanning four decades in the Indian Air Force. Kapoor’s tenure was distinguished by his contributions to operational readiness and force modernisation, leaving behind a strong legacy for his successor.





Air Marshal Dixit’s appointment as Vice Chief comes at a critical juncture for the Air Force, which is balancing the induction of indigenous platforms with the integration of advanced imported systems. His background as a test pilot and his involvement in indigenous programmes such as avionics upgrades and fighter development projects are expected to guide the service’s modernisation drive.





The new Vice Chief’s assumption of office signals continuity in leadership while also bringing fresh impetus to the Air Force’s strategic priorities. His blend of operational experience, technical expertise, and strategic foresight positions him to steer the service through emerging challenges in the regional and global security environment.





PTI







