



India has issued a sharp condemnation after the commercial container vessel GFS Galaxy, flagged under Cyprus, was struck near the Strait of Hormuz, Times of India reported





The ship was manned by an 11‑member Indian crew. Severe damage to the engine room triggered a fire onboard, forcing immediate distress calls. Ten Indian sailors were rescued by Omani authorities, but one remains missing at sea, intensifying the crisis.





The incident unfolded as the United States launched retaliatory air strikes inside Iran. These strikes were described as aggressive measures aimed at degrading Iran’s capacity to target civilian mariners and commercial shipping.





The timing of the attack on the GFS Galaxy coincided with escalating tensions in the Gulf, where Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been accused of repeated assaults on vessels transiting the strategic waterway.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the attack, calling it a deliberate provocation that endangered Indian nationals and disrupted maritime security. Officials confirmed that diplomatic channels with Oman and other regional partners were activated to ensure the safety of the rescued crew and to locate the missing sailor. The Indian Navy has also been placed on heightened alert, monitoring developments in the Gulf region.





The United States Central Command stated that the strikes were ordered directly by the Commander in Chief, emphasising that Iran had failed to adhere to previous commitments under maritime security agreements.





American officials warned that Tehran’s actions would carry a heavy cost. The IRGC, in response, declared the Strait of Hormuz closed “until further notice,” insisting that no vessel would be permitted to transit until Washington ceased what it described as unlawful interference in West Asia.





The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles nearly one‑fifth of global oil and LNG flows, has raised alarm across international markets. Energy analysts warned of potential disruptions in supply chains and price volatility. India, heavily dependent on Gulf energy imports, faces heightened risks to its maritime trade routes.





The attack on the GFS Galaxy underscores the vulnerability of Indian crews operating in contested waters and the urgent need for enhanced maritime security coordination.





The missing Indian sailor remains unaccounted for, and search operations are continuing under Omani and Indian supervision. Families of the crew have been informed, and the Directorate General of Shipping has been inundated with calls from anxious relatives. The incident has added to a string of confrontations in the region, with Indian‑flagged and foreign vessels carrying Indian seafarers repeatedly targeted in recent months.





India’s warning reflects both humanitarian concern for its nationals and strategic anxiety over the stability of the Gulf. The government has reiterated its demand for accountability and pledged to work with international partners to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.





The crisis highlights the fragile balance of power in West Asia and the growing risks faced by commercial shipping in one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors.





ANI







