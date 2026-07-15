



India is on the brink of its most significant military reform since Independence, with the integrated theatre command program nearing final approval. The plan, led by Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, will unify Army, Navy and Air Force assets under single commanders for the China, Pakistan and maritime fronts, following lessons from Operation Sindoor in 2025.





The Indian Armed Forces are moving towards the final stage of establishing integrated theatre commands. Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani has sought approval from the Defence Ministry for the rollout of the theatre command structure.





He is expected to make a presentation before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, after which the proposal will move to the Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for final clearance.





If approved, the theatre command system would mark one of the biggest reorganisations of India’s armed forces since Independence. It is designed to improve combat readiness, enhance joint operations and ensure more efficient utilisation of military resources. This reform has been long pending, with discussions spanning years over its structure, hierarchy and operational framework.





General Subramani, India’s third CDS, has been overseeing the integration process. His predecessor, General Anil Chauhan, had submitted the proposal in April 2026 after extensive consultations among the three services. The move represents a decisive step towards implementing one of India’s longest-pending military reforms.





The proposal recommends the appointment of four-star theatre commanders, placing them at a level equivalent to the chiefs of the three services. These commanders would oversee operational assets and personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force within their respective theatres, enabling unified decision-making and joint operations.





A Vice Chief of Defence Staff post is also proposed, along with deputy commanders for each theatre command. The deputies are expected to be drawn from services other than the one headed by the theatre commander, ensuring balanced representation.





The theatre command model was first proposed by India’s inaugural CDS, General Bipin Rawat. It aims to bring military resources of all three services under a single commander for faster decision-making and improved coordination during operations.





Since its introduction, the armed forces have held several rounds of consultations on feasibility, command structure and implementation. The sharing of resources and chain of command between the three services has been one of the most debated aspects.





Under the proposed system, assets such as fighter aircraft, helicopters, warships, tanks, weapons systems and manpower would be integrated under regional commands based on operational requirements.





India is likely to have three major theatre commands: a western command focused on Pakistan, a northern command responsible for the China border, and a maritime command overseeing the Indian Ocean Region.





The western theatre command is expected to be headed by an Air Force officer, the northern command by an Army officer, and the maritime command by a Navy officer. Distribution of Indian Air Force assets is being examined, with some strategic capabilities likely to remain under central control in Delhi for rapid deployment.





A joint commanders’ conference was held in Jaipur in May 2026, where top military leadership was briefed on the roadmap for integrated operations and future reforms. Even as the proposal awaits approval, the armed forces have already begun operating on the principles of jointness and synergy.





Multiple joint deployments and exercises have been conducted, including Exercise Trishul, one of the largest tri-services exercises designed around the theatre command concept. Operation Sindoor in May 2025 was the first major operation where all three services operated in an integrated format, showcasing coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force.





The Defence Forces Vision 2047 program has formally placed theatre commands as the first phase of India’s transition to a multi-domain operations capable military. Operation Sindoor’s battlefield lessons have been directly incorporated into the final design.





The Raise-Train-Sustain model has been adopted to resolve authority debates between service chiefs and theatre commanders. With institutional approvals secured, the single remaining gate is CCS clearance, making this a now-or-never moment for India’s most consequential military reform.





Agencies







