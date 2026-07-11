



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement as a landmark achievement that would transform bilateral economic relations.





Speaking at the Business and Sports Engagement event in Auckland, he declared that the agreement, concluded in a record nine months, would unlock unprecedented opportunities in market access, investment, services and technology. He expressed confidence that the two countries would double their bilateral trade by 2030.





The Prime Minister emphasised that New Zealand’s long‑term financial commitment of USD 20 billion over the next 15 years was not merely an investment pledge but a demonstration of global confidence in India’s economic trajectory. He described it as a partnership in India’s development journey, underscoring the strategic depth of the relationship.





Modi highlighted that the event marked a turning point in bilateral ties, with both nations formally elevating their relationship to a Strategic Partnership. He stressed that this was not simply a diplomatic milestone but a new resolve for a shared future. He praised New Zealand’s business community for its innovation and enterprise, while noting that he carried with him the aspirations and ambitions of 140 crore Indians.





The development coincided with the adoption of the “India–New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030.” This framework sets out ambitious plans to deepen cooperation across trade, agriculture, security, innovation and people‑to‑people ties over the next four years.





The joint statement issued by both governments confirmed that the Prime Ministers had decided to elevate the relationship to a Strategic Partnership and endorsed the roadmap to guide joint action.





The statement further noted that both leaders agreed to a long‑term vision for the Strategic Partnership, aiming to strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms and explore new avenues for collaboration bilaterally and multilaterally. Modi’s visit, taking place from 10–11 July at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, is historic as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades.





Under Pillar III of the roadmap on Trade and Economic Cooperation, both nations agreed to work towards doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to NZ$7 billion (₹35,000 crore) by 2030. They also committed to ensuring the early entry into force and effective implementation of the Free Trade Agreement.





The joint statement concluded by welcoming the conclusion and signature of a balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial FTA, with both sides pledging swift execution.





This agreement and the strategic roadmap together signal a new era in India–New Zealand relations, combining economic ambition with strategic vision, and laying the foundation for deeper engagement across multiple sectors.





ANI







