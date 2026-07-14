



India has formally launched its campaign for election as a non‑permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2028‑29 term, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlining the country’s priorities during an address at the UN Headquarters in New York.





He stated that India would focus on countering terror financing, enhancing maritime security, and promoting responsible governance of emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence.





EAM Jaishankar emphasised that terrorism remains one of the world’s most pressing challenges. He argued that efforts so far have largely targeted its symptoms, but lasting results require dismantling the financial networks that sustain terrorist organisations. India, he said, is committed to constricting this resource base and will encourage objective and evidence‑based proposals for listing terrorist groups under the UN framework.





He noted that terrorism continues to undermine global peace and prosperity, and stressed that India’s approach would be to ensure that the international community concentrates on cutting off the financial lifelines of extremist organisations. This, he added, is essential to achieving meaningful progress in counter‑terrorism efforts.





Highlighting maritime security as another key priority, Jaishankar said recent developments have reinforced the importance of safeguarding the uninterrupted flow of global maritime commerce in accordance with international law.





He pointed out that India has consistently contributed to maritime security through search and rescue missions, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, capacity building, and the sharing of best practices.





He explained that India’s International Fusion Centre has anchored a cooperative network covering the entire Indian Ocean region, enabling coordinated responses to maritime challenges. He underlined that nations with requisite capabilities must cooperate to combat piracy and ensure adherence to international law, as maritime commerce is vital to global supply chains and economic stability.





Jaishankar also drew attention to the safety of seafarers, noting that recent developments have highlighted the need for enhanced search and rescue operations and humanitarian assistance. He reiterated that India has long been active in these areas and would continue to ensure that maritime security receives the attention it deserves at the Security Council.





Turning to emerging technologies, Jaishankar said Artificial Intelligence represents both opportunities and risks, requiring a human‑centric approach to governance.





He introduced India’s MANAV framework for AI, which stands for Moral and ethical systems, Accountable governance, National sovereignty, Accessible and inclusive, and Valid and legitimate systems. This framework, he explained, reflects India’s vision of balancing innovation with responsibility.





He stressed that technology is profoundly impacting daily life, and AI is at the cutting edge of this transformation. India’s approach, he said, is rooted in its traditions and capabilities, aiming to ensure that AI is used inclusively and ethically. He highlighted India’s commitment to bridging the global digital divide, noting that the recent AI Impact Summit in India was based on the vision of “AI for All.”





Jaishankar warned of the risks posed by the misuse of AI, including threats to international peace and security, and said India is determined to counter such dangers. He reaffirmed that India’s campaign for the UNSC seat is built on a vision of contributing to global stability, resilience, and responsible governance in the face of evolving challenges.





India’s agenda, as outlined by Jaishankar, reflects a comprehensive approach that integrates counter‑terrorism, maritime security, and technological governance. It underscores New Delhi’s ambition to play a proactive role in shaping international security and stability during its prospective tenure at the Security Council.





ANI







