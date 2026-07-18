



The Indian Air Force has issued a tender for the upkeep of the technical zone at Air Force Station Sulur. At first glance this may appear to be routine facility maintenance, but in reality it represents a significant investment in one of India’s most critical aviation centres.





Sulur is the primary base for the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS and a major hub for maintenance operations, making it indispensable for sustaining combat readiness across multiple fleets.





Located in Tamil Nadu, Sulur is the second-largest air base of the IAF and one of its busiest operational sites. It hosts a diverse range of aircraft including the indigenous TEJAS fighter, An-32 transporters, Mi-17 helicopters, and the Sarang helicopter display team.





Managing such a varied fleet requires a sophisticated maintenance framework capable of handling everything from daily servicing to complex depot-level repairs.





Central to this capability is the No. 5 Base Repair Depot, a leading MRO establishment that undertakes intensive overhaul and restoration of aircraft systems beyond the scope of frontline squadrons.





Its role is particularly vital in supporting the TEJAS program as India expands its indigenous fighter fleet. The new tender focuses on Sulur’s technical area, which houses specialised workspaces for inspection, repair, and systems testing. These zones must meet stringent engineering standards to support sensitive aerospace work involving propulsion, avionics, and mission systems.





The facilities require reinforced flooring to withstand the weight of jets and machinery, uninterrupted power supplies for precision testing, and climate-controlled environments to prevent contamination during intricate repair tasks. Such infrastructure is essential for maintaining next-generation aircraft equipped with AESA radars, advanced flight controls, and modern mission computers.





With the IAF ordering 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighters and deliveries expected to accelerate from late 2026 following resumed GE-F404 engine supplies, the demand for maintenance will rise sharply. Strengthening Sulur’s infrastructure ensures that aircraft remain operational rather than grounded.





Properly maintained hangars, workshops, and repair bays reduce servicing delays and provide technicians with optimal conditions to handle advanced aerospace systems. Avoiding infrastructure-related bottlenecks is increasingly important as induction rates climb.





Sulur’s technical zones also service LRUs, radar modules, flight control computers, and communication systems, all of which require strict anti-static and climate-controlled conditions. Continuous upkeep guarantees compliance with military standards.





The tender also covers upgrades to electrical and mechanical systems that underpin repair operations. Precision testing equipment demands stable electricity with no fluctuations, necessitating improved grounding, power distribution, and safety measures.





Modern LED lighting is being introduced to enhance visibility for technicians while reducing energy costs and improving safety. Reinforcement of taxiways, aprons, and workshop floors is also critical, as heavy ground support equipment and fighter jets place constant stress on these surfaces.





Beyond routine operations, Sulur plays a central role in developing indigenous maintenance protocols for the TEJAS. As India’s first indigenous fighter enters widespread service, inspection and servicing methods are evolving alongside the aircraft’s technology.





Infrastructure must adapt in parallel to support this progress. The tender underscores the often-overlooked importance of military infrastructure in sustaining defence capabilities. While public attention focuses on new aircraft and weapons, true combat readiness depends equally on the quality of maintenance facilities.





Every mission begins and ends in these technical areas where aircraft are prepared and certified for flight. The project also highlights growing collaboration between the IAF and civilian contractors.





Private engineering firms now regularly work alongside Air Force technicians and the Military Engineer Services to upgrade facilities quickly, allowing military personnel to concentrate on core operational duties. This partnership ensures that Sulur remains a cornerstone of India’s aviation readiness as its fleets expand.





Agencies







