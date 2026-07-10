



The Indian Army has floated a Request for Proposal to procure 450 units of the Swedish-origin 84mm Carl Gustaf Mark-IV Lightweight Rocket Launcher, which will be manufactured in India along with associated accessories and spares.





This move is part of a broader effort to modernise the infantry arsenal and strengthen frontline firepower with a lighter, more accurate, and reliable shoulder-fired weapon system capable of operating across India’s diverse combat environments.





The RFP specifies that the launcher must weigh no more than seven kilograms, ensuring ease of handling and mobility for infantry soldiers. It also mandates a barrel life of at least 1,500 rounds or 15 years, reflecting the Army’s emphasis on durability and long-term operational readiness.





The weapon is required to deliver an effective engagement range between 350 and 800 metres, offering improved accuracy and reliability compared to the existing Carl Gustaf Mark-III variant currently in service.





Operational adaptability is a key requirement. The launcher must perform reliably in extreme temperatures ranging from –20°C to +50°C, enabling deployment from the Himalayan frontier to the deserts of Rajasthan. This ensures that the weapon can be used effectively in both high-altitude cold environments and hot desert conditions, reflecting the Army’s diverse operational theatres.





The tender stipulates that deliveries must be completed within 12 months of contract signing, underscoring the urgency of the procurement. In line with government procurement norms, the RFP bars participation by vendors from countries that share a land border with India, a restriction introduced in recent years due to heightened security concerns and border tensions.





The procurement conditions place long-term responsibility on the selected vendor. The Army requires a 15-year product support commitment, a 24-month warranty, and Joint Receipt Inspection of the equipment upon arrival in India before induction into service. These measures ensure accountability, quality assurance, and sustained operational support throughout the lifecycle of the weapon system.





This acquisition forms part of the Army’s ongoing infantry modernisation programme, which seeks to replace legacy anti-tank and bunker-busting systems with lighter, more lethal, and technologically advanced shoulder-fired weapons. The Carl Gustaf MK-IV is expected to significantly enhance the operational effectiveness of infantry units deployed across varied terrains, while strengthening preparedness for high-intensity border operations.





The Carl Gustaf system has a long history of service worldwide, with the MK-IV variant representing the latest evolution. It is lighter than its predecessors, incorporates advanced sighting systems, and is compatible with a wide range of ammunition types, including anti-armour, anti-structure, and airburst rounds. Its versatility makes it a valuable asset for modern infantry forces, capable of engaging armoured vehicles, fortifications, and enemy positions with precision.





India’s decision to procure the MK-IV under domestic manufacturing arrangements also aligns with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which emphasises self-reliance in defence production. By producing the launchers in India, the Army not only strengthens its operational capabilities but also contributes to the growth of indigenous defence manufacturing and technology transfer.





This procurement reflects the Army’s recognition of evolving battlefield requirements, where mobility, precision, and adaptability are critical. The Carl Gustaf MK-IV will provide infantry units with a potent tool to counter armoured threats and fortified positions, ensuring that frontline soldiers remain equipped with cutting-edge weaponry for diverse combat scenarios.





Agencies







