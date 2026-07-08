Indonesia has officially become the first foreign customer of India’s ASTRA MK-1 beyond‑visual‑range air‑to‑air missile, marking a major breakthrough for India’s indigenous defence exports and strengthening bilateral ties between New Delhi and Jakarta.





The deal was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indonesia, alongside agreements on BrahMos cooperation and maritime security.





Indonesia’s decision to procure the ASTRA MK-1 missile represents a significant milestone for India’s defence industry. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), ASTRA MK-1 is India’s first fully indigenous beyond‑visual‑range air‑to‑air missile. It has a strike range of 80 to 110 kilometres, extendable up to 160 kilometres under favourable launch conditions, and can reach speeds of Mach 4.5.





The missile is equipped with an active radar seeker, inertial guidance with datalink updates, and electronic counter‑countermeasure capabilities, allowing it to operate effectively even in contested electronic warfare environments.





The agreement was signed between BDL and Indonesia’s defence holding company Republikorp in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo Subianto.





Indonesia plans to integrate the ASTRA MK-1 missile onto its fleet of Russian‑made Sukhoi Su‑30 and Su‑27 fighter aircraft.





The country operates around 16 Sukhoi jets, and technical integration and certification will be required before full deployment. This marks ASTRA’s first international sale, highlighting India’s emergence as a credible supplier of advanced defence technologies.





The deal is part of a broader defence package worth approximately USD 630 million, which also includes cooperation on the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system. Indonesia had earlier signed a preliminary agreement for a BrahMos coastal defence battery and is now seeking additional batteries with concessional financing.





India's potential sale of Astra long-range air-to-air missiles to Indonesia, formalized through an Air to Air Missile Cooperation Agreement signed during PM Modi's visit, could open a major export market—the missiles are expected for Indonesia's Su-30 fleet and may be offered alongside BrahMos deals on similar terms to the Philippines; Astra, already integrated and fired from India’s Su-30MKIs and developed to replace underperforming Russian long-range AAMs for the IAF (with an extended-range variant under DRDO development), could be attractive to other Su-27/30 operators such as Algeria, Vietnam, and Malaysia seeking to upgrade Russian-origin platforms.





Indonesia’s interest in ASTRA was influenced by its combat‑proven performance during India’s Operation Sindoor, where the missile was successfully employed in live combat. This demonstration of reliability and effectiveness reinforced Jakarta’s confidence in adopting the system.





Defence analysts note that the deal is not merely commercial but strategic, signalling India’s growing role as a defence supplier in the Indo‑Pacific and providing Indonesia with a reliable alternative to Russian‑standard equipment.





Beyond missile sales, the two countries also signed agreements on maritime safety and security cooperation. These arrangements will strengthen coordination between their Coast Guards, enhance maritime domain awareness, improve search and rescue operations, and promote freedom of navigation in the Indo‑Pacific.





Another key outcome was the agreement on integrated development of Sabang Port, overlooking the Strait of Malacca.





This port is strategically vital as nearly 80% of China’s imported crude oil passes through the strait. Developing Sabang will allow India to counter China’s expanding naval footprint and enhance its ability to monitor submarine and surface ship movements in the Indian Ocean.





Prime Minister Modi emphasised that these agreements demonstrate the capability of India’s defence industry, strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and boost indigenous defence exports.





The ASTRA deal, in particular, is expected to open doors for further exports to Southeast Asian nations such as Vietnam, which has also shown interest in the missile.