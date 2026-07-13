



The Indian Army has begun the process of acquiring indigenous long-range one-way attack drones with a strike capability of up to 1,000 kilometres. These systems are intended to enhance deep-strike capabilities by integrating artificial intelligence into targeting functions.





The procurement is being pursued under the Long Range Loiter Munition program, which falls within the Make-II route of the defence acquisition policy. This framework requires private industry to invest in research and development, with the Army committing to procurement only if the systems meet the specified technical requirements.





The drones being sought must be capable of engaging targets with precision at ranges of 1,000 kilometres. They are expected to operate effectively in GPS-denied environments, a critical requirement in modern electronic warfare scenarios.





The platforms should incorporate AI-enabled targeting systems, carry a 25-kilogram warhead with a kill radius of 50 metres, and be able to fly at altitudes above 5,000 metres while achieving speeds of at least 400 kilometres per hour. These specifications reflect the Army’s ambition to field highly advanced unmanned strike platforms that can penetrate deep into hostile territory.





Although the exact order size has not yet been determined, reports suggest that the armed forces will require thousands of one-way attack drones across different operational ranges.





The systems must be ruggedized to withstand varied terrains including plains, deserts, jungles, and mountainous regions. The Regiment of Artillery is spearheading the acquisition, while simultaneously pursuing shorter-range loitering munitions to complement the long-range systems. This layered approach indicates a comprehensive strategy to integrate drones across multiple levels of battlefield operations.





TATA Advanced Systems Limited and NIBE Defence were recently shortlisted for a separate procurement of 850 one-way attack drones with ranges exceeding 100 kilometres. This parallel effort demonstrates the Army’s intent to build a diverse portfolio of unmanned strike systems.





Under the LRLM program, however, the focus is on creating a complete operational ecosystem. Each system is expected to include a launch vehicle, a ground control station, a simulator, and fifteen aerial vehicles. This holistic approach ensures that the drones are not standalone assets but part of a fully integrated strike capability.





The drones must also support multiple attack profiles, including steep dives, slant approaches, and nap-of-the-earth strikes. These tactics, widely observed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, are designed to evade detection and maximise lethality.





Compatibility with multiple warhead types, such as thermobaric and deep-penetration munitions, is another requirement, allowing the systems to be tailored for diverse mission sets. This flexibility will make them suitable for both strategic deep-strike missions and tactical battlefield interdiction.





The Army is also placing emphasis on indigenous content in critical components. Engines, electro-optic payloads, avionics, airframes, and warheads are all being evaluated for local production. The long-term objective is to establish a self-reliant manufacturing ecosystem capable of scaling production rapidly to meet future operational demands. This aligns with India’s broader defence modernisation drive, which prioritises indigenous development under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





By pursuing the LRLM program, the Indian Army is signalling its determination to adapt to next-generation warfare. AI-enabled long-range loitering munitions will provide a decisive edge in contested environments, where traditional missile systems may face limitations.





The integration of these drones into the Army’s operational doctrine will significantly enhance deterrence and strike capabilities along India’s borders, while also contributing to the creation of a robust indigenous defence industrial base.





Agencies







