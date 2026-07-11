



The Indian Army has outlined a futuristic vision that places humanoid robots at the centre of its long-term modernisation strategy, with a target of full integration by 2050.





This ambitious program, driven by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with the Army, is designed to enhance battlefield safety and operational efficiency in high-risk scenarios such as counter-terrorism and urban warfare.





The initiative is being spearheaded by DRDO’s Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) [R&DE(E)] in Pune. Officials emphasise that these humanoid robots are not intended to replace soldiers but to complement them by taking on dangerous and physically demanding tasks.





Human commanders will continue to make critical battlefield decisions, while robots will act as force multipliers in hazardous environments.





The robots are being engineered to operate in terrains where conventional vehicles struggle. They will be capable of walking across mountains, rubble and rough terrain, maintaining balance even when pushed, opening doors and valves, removing obstacles, and handling hazardous materials including explosives.





Their upper body will feature 24 degrees of freedom, enabling flexible arm and gripper movements for complex tasks.





To function independently in combat zones, the robots will rely on advanced artificial intelligence and a suite of sensors. These include cameras, microphones, proprioceptive sensors for body movement, environmental sensors, and Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM) technology. SLAM will allow the robots to create maps of unknown areas while tracking their own location, ensuring safe navigation during both day and night operations.





The central concept underpinning the program is Human-Machine Teaming (HMT). Soldiers and robots will operate together, with humans making strategic and combat decisions while robots handle repetitive, dangerous and physically demanding work. The Army’s growing experience with unmanned systems, particularly drones, is already preparing soldiers for future AI-assisted operations.





The roadmap towards 2050 is divided into three phases. Phase 1, the current stage, focuses on support and logistics. Robots will transport ammunition, carry supplies, assist with logistics, and operate in contaminated or hazardous areas, reducing the burden on soldiers.





Phase 2, expected in the 2040s, will see robots working more closely with combat units, assisting in surveillance, intelligence gathering, battlefield monitoring and target identification, while sharing real-time information with troops.





Phase 3, targeted for 2050, envisions advanced combat integration, with humanoid robots deployed in complex urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations. These robots will process battlefield data, support tactical planning and enhance frontline operations, all under human supervision.





At present, the program has entered advanced testing. Researchers are refining autonomous control, balance, locomotion and rapid data processing. The current phase is focused on achieving key milestones before further operational evaluation.





The long-term goal is to ensure that by 2050, humanoid robots become a reliable and integral part of India’s defence apparatus, reinforcing soldiers in the most dangerous operational theatres.





Agencies







