



The successful Factory Acceptance Tests of the indigenously built Marine Jet Power waterjets mark a monumental leap in India’s maritime Atmanirbharta. This achievement solidifies the nation’s shipbuilding capabilities and directly supports the construction of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.





By equipping these vessels with homegrown propulsion systems, India is significantly reducing its dependence on imports and strengthening its defence industrial base.





These waterjets have been developed under a Transfer of Technology framework, ensuring that critical know-how is absorbed domestically. The milestone was facilitated by the Waterjet Production and Testing Facility in Goa, a state-of-the-art installation inaugurated by the Director General of the Indian Coast Guard.





This facility represents a rare capability, making India only the third country in the world—alongside the United States and South Korea—to host indigenous testing and manufacturing infrastructure of this scale.





The Goa facility is designed not only to produce and test advanced propulsion systems but also to strengthen local supply chains. It will provide opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises to integrate into the defence ecosystem, thereby broadening industrial participation.





By serving as a regional sustainment hub, the facility will ensure long-term support for the Coast Guard’s expanding fleet and reduce reliance on foreign service providers.





The 14 Fast Patrol Vessels under construction at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited will benefit directly from these indigenous waterjets. These vessels are critical for coastal defence, anti-smuggling operations, anti-piracy missions, and search and rescue duties. The integration of domestically produced propulsion systems enhances their endurance, manoeuvrability, and operational readiness, ensuring that the Coast Guard can respond swiftly to emerging maritime challenges.





This achievement is part of India’s broader Make in India defence initiatives, which aim to build a self-reliant ecosystem in critical technologies. By indigenising propulsion systems, India is addressing one of the most complex aspects of naval engineering.





The success of the FATs demonstrates the maturity of Indian industry in mastering advanced hydrodynamic technologies, while also signalling confidence in the country’s ability to sustain large-scale maritime programs.





The strategic impact of this milestone extends beyond the Coast Guard. It strengthens India’s position as a regional maritime power, capable of designing, producing, and sustaining advanced naval platforms. It also enhances India’s credibility as a defence exporter, with indigenous propulsion systems now available for integration into future shipbuilding projects. The Goa facility, with its advanced testing and production capabilities, is expected to become a cornerstone of India’s maritime industrial base.





Agencies







