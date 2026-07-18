



The Indian Navy is set to strengthen its anti-submarine warfare capabilities with the induction of three more MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.





These specialised submarine-hunting platforms are being delivered by US defence giant Lockheed Martin, with one already handed over last week and two more expected this week. Following paperwork and validation, the helicopters will be formally inducted into service within days.





With these additions, the Navy’s fleet of Seahawks will rise to 21. India had contracted 24 of these advanced helicopters in a $2.6 billion deal signed in 2020, with deliveries beginning in 2021.





The Seahawks are replacing the ageing British-origin Sea King helicopters, which had served the Navy for decades. Currently, 15 Seahawks are deployed across frontline warships, while three are stationed in the US for pilot training. The latest deliveries leave only the final batch of three helicopters pending.





US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed the development, describing it as a boost to the growing US-India defence partnership and a reinforcement of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. The induction of the Seahawks significantly enhances the Navy’s integral air capability on warships, providing greater punch to frontline platforms.





The MH-60R Seahawk is equipped with world-class sensors, advanced avionics, and a potent weapons suite. It enhances Maritime Domain Awareness and enables rapid response across anti-submarine warfare, maritime strike, and search-and-rescue missions.





The helicopter features a glass cockpit with multi-function displays, integration with night vision goggles, missile approach warning systems, laser rangefinders, decoy dispensers, infrared jammers, electronic support measures, and a multi-mode radar capable of automatic periscope detection and discrimination.





The aircraft carries a crew of three to four, with space for five passengers and a payload capacity of around 3,000 kg. It has a top speed of 330 kmph and a range of 830 km. Armament options include torpedoes, air-to-surface missiles, machine guns, and airborne mine-clearing systems.





The MH-60Rs have already been integrated with India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, tested rigorously under Indian Reference Atmosphere conditions, and proven to extend India’s blue-water operational reach.





The Seahawk is powered by twin turboshaft engines and designed for multi-mission maritime roles. It shares lineage with the US Army’s Black Hawk but incorporates folding rotor blades and a hinged tail for compact stowage aboard warships. India has also acquired over 500 high-altitude anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys, approved by the US in 2024, to equip the MH-60R fleet.





Additionally, the US cleared the sale of 53 MK-54 Lightweight Torpedoes, each with a range of about 10 km, for integration with the helicopters.





India has signed a sustainment support agreement worth ₹7,995 crore with the US to ensure long-term operational readiness of the MH-60R fleet. This comprehensive package includes spares, support equipment, training, technical assistance, repair and replenishment of components, and the establishment of intermediate-level repair and maintenance facilities in India. The Ministry of Defence emphasised that this in-country capability will reduce dependence on the US Government and align with the vision of a self-reliant India.





The MH-60 series first entered US service in 1984, with the advanced ‘R’ variant developed in 1993, making its first flight in 1999 and entering service in 2006.





Over 940 MH-60s have been built and exported to numerous countries including Australia, Japan, South Korea, Israel, and several NATO allies. The helicopter was originally developed by Sikorsky Aircraft, founded in 1923 by aviation pioneer Igor Sikorsky, and later acquired by Lockheed Martin.





The induction of these helicopters marks a significant step in modernising India’s naval aviation, ensuring that the Navy remains equipped with cutting-edge technology to meet evolving maritime challenges.





Agencies







