



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement in Australia that India will build its own space station has placed the spotlight firmly on one of ISRO’s most ambitious undertakings, Zee News reported





The Bharatiya Antariksha Station, or BAS, is designed to elevate India into the select league of nations with permanent human presence in orbit, countering China’s dominance and filling the gap left by the eventual retirement of the International Space Station.





At present, only two space stations are operational worldwide. The ISS, a multinational collaboration involving the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada, is nearing the end of its service life around 2030.





China’s Tiangong, operated solely by Beijing, has already become a symbol of its growing space power. Earlier Soviet and American stations from the 1970s are long defunct. India’s entry with BAS is intended to ensure it does not remain dependent on others for long-duration space missions.





ISRO has confirmed that the Bharatiya Antariksha Station will be modular, built in phases rather than as a single monolithic structure. The first module, BAS‑01, has already been unveiled. It resembles a cylindrical capsule with a docking port, enabling spacecraft and future modules to connect in orbit. Scheduled for launch in 2028 aboard the Launch Vehicle Mark‑3, BAS‑01 will serve as the foundation for the entire station.





The first module will weigh 10 tonnes and cost ₹1,763 crore. It will carry a life support system to provide oxygen, recycle water, and store food. Solar panels will generate electricity, while advanced thermal management systems will protect astronauts and equipment from extreme temperatures ranging from 120 degrees Celsius in sunlight to minus 150 degrees Celsius in shadow.





Between 2029 and 2031, ISRO will add BAS‑02 and BAS‑03. BAS‑02 will be the habitation module, fitted with beds, a kitchen, gym and bathroom, allowing astronauts to stay for three to six months. BAS‑03 will be the research laboratory, enabling experiments in medicine, materials science and biology. Between 2032 and 2035, BAS‑04 will be launched as the logistics module, storing food, water, fuel and spare parts. BAS‑05 will serve as an additional module, either expanding laboratory capacity or boosting power generation.





By 2035, the complete five‑module station will weigh 52 tonnes and host three to six astronauts at a time. It will be India’s first permanent orbital outpost, designed to support long‑term scientific research and strategic applications.





Australia has emerged as a key partner in this endeavour. During Modi’s visit, both nations agreed to cooperate on Gaganyaan and BAS missions. Australia’s Cocos Island will play a vital role in tracking launches, while its navy will assist in rescue operations in case of emergency ocean landings. Joint work on space debris monitoring and tracking has also been confirmed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





Other nations have reaped immense benefits from their space stations. Russia maintained continuous human presence through Mir and the ISS, strengthening its long‑duration mission expertise.





The United States leveraged the ISS to expand cooperation with over 15 countries, catalysing the rise of private companies like SpaceX and fuelling a $200 billion space economy. China has used Tiangong to conduct experiments with 17 nations and is preparing for a 2030 lunar mission.





The ISS alone has produced over 3,000 experiments, leading to new drugs, stronger alloys, and technologies like water recycling and air purification now used on Earth. It has created more than 400,000 jobs and generated economic benefits exceeding $100 billion.





India stands to gain significantly from BAS. The station will accelerate high‑tech job creation, boost startups and strengthen the domestic space industry. As a global pharmaceutical hub, India will be able to conduct research into medicines for tuberculosis, diabetes and other diseases under unique space conditions.





It will also enhance monitoring of agriculture, weather, climate and disasters, directly aiding farmers and administrators. Beyond science and economics, the project will inspire young Indians to pursue careers in science and engineering, reinforcing national self‑reliance.





The strategic dimension is equally critical. Modern warfare depends heavily on satellites for navigation, communication, missile warning and drone operations. The United States, Russia and China are already developing anti‑satellite weapons and space defence technologies. China demonstrated its capability in 2007 by destroying a weather satellite. India, surrounded by neighbours increasing their space cooperation, must keep pace.





Technologies developed for BAS, such as docking systems, robotic arms, in‑orbit satellite repair and long‑duration human spaceflight, will strengthen India’s space security. India has already shown its capability by destroying a low‑orbit microsatellite in 2019. Achieving parity in space will be vital for future security, technological independence and global power balance.





Agencies







