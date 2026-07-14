



INS Mahendragiri, the sixth Nilgiri-class stealth frigate, has been equipped with four Rolls-Royce MTU-12V-396-TE54 generator sets, each delivering 1 MW of electrical power to ensure mission readiness and operational reliability, announced Rolls-Royce.





This marks a major milestone in Rolls-Royce’s decades-long partnership with the Indian Navy, reinforcing India’s naval modernisation and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The stealth frigate INS Mahendragiri was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 11 July in Visakhapatnam, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presiding over the ceremony.





Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the vessel incorporates more than 75 per cent indigenous content, advanced stealth features, and modern weapons and sensors.





Rolls-Royce confirmed that the ship is powered by four MTU-12V-396-TE54 generator sets, each capable of producing 1 MW of dependable electrical power. These systems are designed to support complex combat, communication, and operational requirements, ensuring high mission availability and resilience in demanding maritime environments.





On 21 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the commissioning of three naval ships, including INS Agray and INS Dunagiri, which also utilise Rolls-Royce MTU solutions.





INS Agray, an Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, is propelled by three MTU 20V 4000 M93L engines, enabling speeds of up to 25 knots and superior manoeuvrability in shallow waters. INS Dunagiri, like Mahendragiri, is a Nilgiri-class stealth frigate equipped with the same MTU-12V-396-TE54 generator sets.





Rolls-Royce executives emphasised the significance of these inductions. Sashi Mukundan, Executive Vice President (Transformation), Rolls-Royce India, described the commissioning of Mahendragiri, Agray, and Dunagiri as milestones in the company’s longstanding partnership with the Navy. He highlighted that the collaboration underscores Rolls-Royce’s commitment to strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities and supporting long-term strategic objectives.





G S Selwyn, Executive Vice President at Rolls-Royce in India and Managing Director of Rolls-Royce Power Systems in India, stated that the company takes pride in supporting the Indian Navy with power and propulsion solutions.





He stressed that Rolls-Royce technology is designed to deliver dependable performance and operational assurance, ensuring the fleet’s mission readiness and enabling the Navy to meet its operational objectives.





The Nilgiri-class frigates, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), represent a generational leap in India’s indigenous warship design and construction. They feature advanced stealth technology, reduced radar signatures, high automation, and modern combat systems.





Rolls-Royce’s relationship with the Indian Navy spans decades, with more than 1,400 Rolls-Royce engines currently powering platforms across the Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Army. The company employs over 4,000 people in India, including 2,800 engineers engaged in global development programs, further strengthening its role in India’s defence ecosystem.





The commissioning of Mahendragiri, alongside Agray and Dunagiri, marks a significant step in India’s naval modernisation drive. It also reflects the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, showcasing the growing capability of domestic defence industries and their integration with trusted global partners like Rolls-Royce.





These developments highlight India’s determination to build a resilient, sovereign naval force capable of safeguarding national interests and contributing to collective security in the Indo-Pacific region.





Rolls-Royce







