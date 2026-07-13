



Iranian state-aligned broadcasters and platforms openly celebrated the sudden death of senior United States Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday.





The veteran Republican lawmaker, known for his hawkish foreign policy positions, passed away unexpectedly after what his office described as a “brief and sudden illness.” His demise was met with starkly contrasting reactions across the globe.





Tasnim, an Iranian news agency affiliated with the regime, marked the event with hostile headlines, declaring, “Graham dies, taking the destruction of Iran to the grave.” The confrontational tone was echoed across domestic networks, where a state television host remarked that “this news is so sweet that I’m reading it twice,” while adding that the “war-mongering anti-Iran senator has gone straight to hell.”





Online networks linked to the regime also joined in the celebration. Supporters circulated a graphic showing several figures allegedly marked for revenge over the February attack on Iran. Graham’s face was crossed out with a red X, the only one “eliminated.” The image carried the warning words: “We will continue to update,” signalling ongoing threats against other individuals.





In sharp contrast, Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, extended heartfelt condolences. He remembered Graham as a “steadfast friend of the Iranian people” and a resolute defender of freedom. Pahlavi recalled Graham’s remarks at a gathering of Iranian opposition supporters in Munich earlier this year, where the senator declared, “I choose the Iranian people over the murderous ayatollah. It is time for him to go.” His advocacy for the opposition and the Lion and Sun Revolution had earned him the affectionate title “Uncle Lindsey” among Iranians.





Tributes also poured in from global leaders who valued Graham’s long-standing alliances. President Donald Trump described him as “one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known,” praising him as a “hard-working patriot.”





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed profound grief, stating, “Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend.” Both leaders underscored Graham’s pivotal role in strengthening strategic ties and defending allied interests.





The 71-year-old South Carolina representative’s death was reported to have followed an emergency response to a suspected cardiac arrest at his Capitol Hill residence. His passing leaves a significant void in American politics, particularly in the realm of foreign policy, where he was a vocal advocate for strong stances against Iran and unwavering support for Israel.





ANI







